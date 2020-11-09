 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Warmth gives way to rain, traffic changes on 53rd Street, and Q-C COVID-19 cases hit record numbers
Rick's Six: Warmth gives way to rain, traffic changes on 53rd Street, and Q-C COVID-19 cases hit record numbers

A good Monday to all. Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end later today as rain and cooler temps move into the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. A high in the mid-70s

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will guss as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

NWS: Wet

Tuesday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 3 p.m., then rain. Temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night will see a 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Photos: A perfect fall Sunday for hopping in leaves

2. Traffic updates this week in Davenport 

Map

• Beginning this week traffic on E. 53rd Street will switch to the north side between Brady and Tremont streets so the south lanes can be prepared to receive a surface course of asphalt. When this happens, there will be an unavoidable one to two day closure to all traffic on E 53rd.  Stay alert when traveling this construction zone and watch for changing traffic control as work on various segments begins to button up.

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases continue to hit record numbers, with 340 cases confirmed Sunday

• COVID-19 numbers keep breaking records locally

• Moline elementary school to temporarily close because of COVID-19

• State releases contact tracing data as one-day COVID-19 caseload tops 10,000; Hospitalizations surpass 4,000 for 1st time in second wave

• Iowa reports more than 150,000 virus cases, 13 more deaths

• Iowa adds another 4,249 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

• Virus outbreak infects half of inmates at Anamosa prison

• Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

• Gov. Pritzker tests negative after possible virus exposure

4. Home again: Gilda’s Club mansion has also been bed and breakfast, rental

exterior

Originally built circa 1858, the mansion at 1234 E. River Drive had an Italianate architectural style that was extremely popular among well-to-do- Davenport residents. Sometime between about 1900 and 1910, the house was considerably enlarge through modification of the original rear wing and the addition of a two-story wing on the west. That west addition was built in the Prairie style of architecture with windows in horizontal bands. To tie the two sections together, both were covered with stucco. 

It's going to be a home again. The Davenport mansion that has housed Gilda's Club for the past 22 years has been sold and will once again become a residence, while the nationally affiliated, nonprofit cancer support organization relocates its programs to Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals.

The mansion at the easy-to-remember address of 1234 E. River Drive began its life around the mid-1850s as a two-story brick house built in the Italianate style of architecture that was very popular with well-to-do Davenport residents at the time, according to an architectural survey done by the city of Davenport in 1982. Read more.

5. Fire crews return to Milan business site multiple times Sunday to knock down hot spots

110820-qc-nws-milanfire-001

Officials put out hot spots at 636 W. 10th Ave, Milan, on Sunday. Multiple units responded Saturday night when the building caught fire.

Fire crews returned to a Milan business multiple times Sunday to extinguish hot spots after a large fire there Saturday night.

Jeff Klossing, first captain of Blackhawk Fire Protection District, said Milan volunteer firefighters headed home at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, after about 15 hours working the scene at 630 and 636 W. 10th Ave., Milan.

Moore Monument and Granite adjoins Wilbert Burial Vaults at that shared business building.

“Most of my crews have been here since 6 p.m.” Saturday, Klossing said.

The building's insulation was causing hot spots to re-emerge, he said. Read more.

Photos: Multiple units respond to a large structure fire in Milan

• Riverdale Fire Department rescues kitten from storm drain

Photos: Iowa regional girls swimming meet

