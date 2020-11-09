Rick's Six: Warmth gives way to rain, traffic changes on 53rd Street, and Q-C COVID-19 cases hit record numbers

A good Monday to all. Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end later today as rain and cooler temps move into the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high in the mid-70s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will guss as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 3 p.m., then rain. Temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday night will see a 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
2. Traffic updates this week in Davenport
• Beginning this week traffic on E. 53rd Street will switch to the north side between Brady and Tremont streets so the south lanes can be prepared to receive a surface course of asphalt. When this happens, there will be an unavoidable one to two day closure to all traffic on E 53rd. Stay alert when traveling this construction zone and watch for changing traffic control as work on various segments begins to button up.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• State releases contact tracing data as one-day COVID-19 caseload tops 10,000; Hospitalizations surpass 4,000 for 1st time in second wave
4. Home again: Gilda’s Club mansion has also been bed and breakfast, rental
It's going to be a home again. The Davenport mansion that has housed Gilda's Club for the past 22 years has been sold and will once again become a residence, while the nationally affiliated, nonprofit cancer support organization relocates its programs to Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals.
The mansion at the easy-to-remember address of 1234 E. River Drive began its life around the mid-1850s as a two-story brick house built in the Italianate style of architecture that was very popular with well-to-do Davenport residents at the time, according to an architectural survey done by the city of Davenport in 1982. Read more.
5. Fire crews return to Milan business site multiple times Sunday to knock down hot spots
Fire crews returned to a Milan business multiple times Sunday to extinguish hot spots after a large fire there Saturday night.
Jeff Klossing, first captain of Blackhawk Fire Protection District, said Milan volunteer firefighters headed home at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, after about 15 hours working the scene at 630 and 636 W. 10th Ave., Milan.
Moore Monument and Granite adjoins Wilbert Burial Vaults at that shared business building.
“Most of my crews have been here since 6 p.m.” Saturday, Klossing said.
The building's insulation was causing hot spots to re-emerge, he said. Read more.
