Rick's Six: Warmth gives way to rain, traffic changes on 53rd Street, and Q-C COVID-19 cases hit record numbers

A good Monday to all. Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end later today as rain and cooler temps move into the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high in the mid-70s

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will guss as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 3 p.m., then rain. Temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night will see a 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.