Rick's Six: Weekend rain, Classic coverage, and bakery rises in the Quad-Cities
Rick's Six: Weekend rain, Classic coverage, and bakery rises in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated
A good Friday to all. It could be a wet weekend as showers are moving into the Quad-City region. Here are the weather details and weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain moves into the region

Threat

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Rain Saturday

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms are likely. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

2. Munoz, Hadley ride afternoon to top of JDC leaderboard

070821-qc-spt-jdc-round-1-jg-31.JPG

PGA golfer Sebastián Muñoz tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Silvis.

Golfers in the John Deere Classic saved their best for last on Thursday.

Playing in the afternoon wave and not daunted by low numbers posted early, Sebastian Munoz and Chesson Hadley went even deeper to jump to the top of the JDC leaderboard.

That twosome carded rounds of 8-under 63 and took a one-shot lead after the opening round of the 50th PGA Tour event in the Quad-Cities. Munoz finished with five straight birdies, beginning on No. 14. Hadley matched his lowest round on Tour since 2017. Read more.

3. Bettendorf family plans to take 12 hour trip to authenticate their Bob Ross paintings

IMG_4823.CR2

One of the four original Bob Ross paintings in Paul Fields' collection. The Bettendorf man was stationed with Ross in the Air Force and they became life-long friends.

The iconic art and mannerisms of artist Bob Ross are famous around the world, but to one Bettendorf family these traits hit a little closer to home. 

Paul Fields, a Bettendorf resident, and Bob Ross first met while in the Air Force in Alaska. The two quickly formed a friendship that would last a lifetime. The pair became so close, Paul’s son’s name is Craig Ross Fields, after the artist himself.

In 1982, The Joy of Painting aired on public television with the goal of teaching people to paint. 400 episodes later, Bob Ross' art and his personality are world renowned.  

Over the years, Fields collected original pieces of art from Ross. Some were even given as gifts. “These pieces are so valuable, and hopefully are passed down through the family,” said Craig Fields. 

Their collection includes 4 paintings, one set of carved figures, and two platters which have been painted. “We know everything is original artwork.

This summer, the family wants to drive to the Bob Ross Estate in Virginia to have the pieces authenticated. Read more.

4. Blue Spruce Bakery brings peasant bread to the Q-C

070221-qc-nws-bakery-001

Blue Spruce Bakery owner Brandon Carleton bakes bread in the kitchen of his bakery Friday, July 2, 2021, in Moline.

Brandon Carleton's favorite bread to make only takes six ingredients: water, salt, sourdough starter and three different kinds of flour. 

Despite its simplicity, the whole process from dough to loaf — the country brown loaf — takes around 30 hours. For the purposes of teaching this reporter, he sped up the process a bit. 

Carleton opened Blue Spruce Bakery in June 2020, offering 10 different breads for individual orders or a subscription. He worked from home until May when he moved into a storefront in Moline. Read more. 

5. 'I was scared to death': Neighbors called 911 after 6-year-old was shot in Davenport

crime scene tape

 

Barbara Bunn was outside hanging her laundry Wednesday afternoon when she heard the gunshots.

She didn't immediately know a 6-year-old child had been shot and injured.

But Bunn, and her husband, Norman Bunn, were the ones who called 911. Read more.

6. Trending stories

