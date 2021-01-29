 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport
alert featured

Rick's Six: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. A winter storm is forecast to move across much of the area this weekend, and will have the potential to bring greater than 6 inches of snow, a little ice and gusty winds. 

Weekend storm

A National Winter Service Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and will in effect until 3 p.m., Sunday. 

Snow

Storm details

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are favored mainly along and north of Interstate 80, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

1. Partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees

Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday there is a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 34 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday night: Snow is likely and could be heavy at times. The low will be around 31 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind  between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday: Snow is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.

Related reading

• Chance of more snow Saturday as system moves into Q-C region 

2. Longtime Central coach was 'an anchor' and man of integrity

Peters, Randall

Peters, Randall

Described as a man of integrity who got the most out of every athlete he crossed paths with, the Davenport Central community is grieving the loss of one of the most successful coaches to come through its athletic program.

Randy Peters, who died Monday from complications of heart surgery at age 74, is the only coach in nearly 60 years of boys’ and girls’ state track and field meets in Iowa to win championships with both genders. Read more. 

3. Iowa at Illinois tips off tonight

Illinois hosts Iowa tonight in a classic Big Ten battle. Game time is 8 p.m. The game will be can be seen on FS1. Read more. 

Related reading

• Anticipation is over: Iowa-Illinois matchup finally is at hand

4. Quad-City public health officials detail upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics

012421-qc-nws-vaccine-10.JPG

Alex Mayszak, 30, of Moline gets his first round of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, Jan. 24, at Community Health Care in Rock Island. Community Health Care vaccinated more than 900 people in the 1A and B groups over the weekend. This will put Community Health Care at the 2,000 mark for Rock Island County vaccinations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The opportunity to start the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination will once again expand, as Phase 1B vaccinations start in Scott County and Rock Island County restarts its public health vaccination clinic at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan.

A number of private retailers — like HyVee and Jewel-Osco and Walgreens — have started, or will soon start, administering the vaccine.

Both health departments even addressed the issue of those without access to online sign-up during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. Read more.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Illinois prep sports are back: Be happy, but be patient

• Pritzker pushes back on criticisms of state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

• More in-person learning could be mandated for Iowa schools by middle of February

• Second virus case confirmed at Iowa Capitol amid mask debate

 

5. Plane damaged when wing clips snow bank while landing at Davenport Municipal Airport 

012821-qc-nws-planecrash-029

A plane rests near the taxiway after crashing Thursday afternoon at Davenport Municipal Airport.

A plane being used in a training exercise was damaged Thursday when a wing clipped a snowbank while landing at the Davenport Municipal Airport, Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer for the City of Davenport said in a news release.

The plane slid off of the runway, Ott said. The incident was reported at 4:09 p.m.

The two people on board the airplane were not injured and declined any medical treatment.

Ott said Davenport police and firefighters responded to the scene, and that Carver Aero, the airport’s fixed base operator, was responding to leaking fuel on the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, has been notified of the accident.

The plane is a 2007 Raytheon Aircraft Company B300, which seats up to 19 people. The plane is owned MM-AIR LLC of Alamo, California, according to the Aviation Database. It is marketed as the King Air 350.

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley wrestling

+19 
+19 
012821-qc-spt-bett-pv wrestling-063
+19 
+19 
012821-qc-spt-bett-pv wrestling-059
+19 
+19 
012821-qc-spt-bett-pv wrestling-035
+19 
+19 
012821-qc-spt-bett-pv wrestling-026
+19 
+19 
012821-qc-spt-bett-pv wrestling-001

Everything you need to know about how a Reddit group blew up GameStop's stock

The cast of characters
The cast of characters
Why GameStop?
Why GameStop?
Not just GameStop
What's an option?
What's a short?
What's a short?

Stars we lost in 2021

+7 
+7 
Cloris Leachman
+7 
+7 
Larry King
+7 
+7 
Gregory Sierra
+7 
+7 
Hank Aaron Baseball
+7 
+7 
Phil Spector

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News