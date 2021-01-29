Rick's Six: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport

Saturday night: Snow is likely and could be heavy at times. The low will be around 31 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday: Snow is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.

