Rick's Six: Wet and windy, man charged in Davenport strip club death, and OSHA complaints at Deere
Rick's Six: Wet and windy, man charged in Davenport strip club death, and OSHA complaints at Deere

A good spooky Halloween Weekend  to all. We're looking at wet and windy conditions for the start of the weekend. Then things gradually clear up for Saturday and Sunday.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, north winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph are expected through this evening.

Also, several nights of sub-freezing temperatures are expected next week, which will bring an end to the growing season for areas that have yet to see a hard freeze.

Here are the weather details from the NWS.

1. Rain and breezy

nws1

Rain likely before 7 a.m. today. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 53 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight there is a 10% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

NWS2

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees with north winds around 10 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees.

NWS3

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Looking for something scary for Halloween? Read through this winter outlook from the National Weather Service. Spoiler alert: Amount of snow and cold will depend on path of La Nina. 

Download PDF Winter outlook 2021-22

2. Bill would protect jobless aid for Iowa workers fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Vaccine Mandates-Iowa

Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday to push the Iowa Legislature to pass a bill that would prohibit vaccine mandates from being imposed on employees in Iowa. Informed Choice Iowa, a group opposing vaccine and mask mandates, held the rally as lawmakers convened a special session of the legislature and unveiled a bill that provides for vaccine mandate exemptions and required unemployment benefits for workers forced out of a job for refusing a vaccine.

Majority Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are looking at steps to soften the financial blow for Iowans who refuse to comply with a mandate to get a COVID-19 vaccination and lose their jobs as a result.

Lawmakers who are holding their second special session Thursday to consider new election boundary maps for congressional and legislative districts based on 2020 census population data also plan to address the issue of workplace vaccination mandates. Read more.

3. Past OSHA complaints against Deere & Co. show a history of amputations and low fines

102321-qc-nws-deere-011

UAW workers strike Friday at the John Deere Harvester Works along 12th Avenue in East Moline.

As the strike of Deere & Co. enters its third week, one of the issues facing the company and the picketing UAW workers is safety in the workplace.

A safety complaint was filed Oct. 19 at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.

The complaint covered employees that were affiliated with a union and was filed six days into the strike. Read more.

Related reading

• Rock Island County workers repair streetlights at strike site. UAW Local 281 member dies

4. Rock Island man charged in shooting death of man outside Davenport strip club

Deja Vu shooting 3

People wait outside of Deja Vu Showgirls early Sunday, Oct. 17, as police investigate a shooting that killed Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport. As police declared the area a crime scene, no cars could leave until police cleared the scene. 

A Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club in Davenport.

Lance M. Johnson, 28, was taken into custody late Thursday by Rock Island Police. Johnson was booked into the Rock Island County Jail. He will make a first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court to either waive or fight extradition to Iowa.

Johnson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Read more.

Related reading

• One killed in semi collision

• Paroled 'Starved Rock Killer' wins OK for evidence tests

5. What do you want out of parks and recreation in 5 years? Davenport wants to know

112920-qc-nws-weather-001

Alexandrea Williams, 13, of Davenport, and Ezzabella Perez, 14, of Davenport, play on the playground equipment at Fejervary Park Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Davenport.

Davenport city officials want to know: Where do you see Davenport parks and recreation in five years?

City officials are seeking public feedback through an online survey for the development of a strategic plan that will guide focus on programming, engagement and community involvement over the next five years.

The survey asks respondents to rank six ideas based on what they believe to be the most important for future goals and objectives for Davenport Parks and Recreation. The survey is available at https://forms.gle/7TRyVuU891Yv2JTSA and closes at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 5. Read more.

6. Davenport woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

Britauna Wolf

Britauna Wolf

A Davenport woman who lost her voice said she had a difficult time telling her friend she’d won a $50,000 lottery prize.

“I was just kind of screaming the best I could,” Britauna Wolf said on Monday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “My friend couldn’t really understand what I was saying. Basically, all I got out was, ‘Money! Lots of money!’”

Wolf, who just turned 30, won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. Read more.

