Rick's Six: Wet Wednesday, Deere workers brace for strike, and convicted robber, sex offender fails to report to Davenport Work Release Center

A good Wednesday to all. Keep the jackets and umbrellas handy as you'll need them today.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, widespread showers and storms are likely today with heavy rain and frequent lightning in some. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather, but a couple storms could be strong to severe.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers and t-storms
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 9 a.m. with a high near 69 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 66 degrees.
Thursday night will see a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.
2. More than 10,000 Deere workers brace for strike; supplemental employees could be left behind
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Quad-Cities economy.
After overwhelmingly voting down a contract Sunday night, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America 281 recalled its bargaining committee, effectively ending negotiations, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. A picket-line roster is in circulation. Read more.
3. Convicted robber, sex offender fails to report to Davenport Work Release Center
A Davenport man on work release from the Iowa Department of Corrections since Sept. 22 has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center and is now wanted.
Glen Elliott Long, 52, who also is a registered sex offender, served 85% of a prison sentence for an armed robbery he committed on Sept. 7, 2001. He was found guilty by a Scott County Jury on March 19, 2002, of first-degree armed robbery, first-degree theft, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a weapon. Read more.
4. Plans for downtown Rock Island include Arts Alley, improved building façades
Big changes are coming to Rock Island's downtown district that include enhanced public spaces, growth for downtown businesses and the creation of an Arts Alley that will feature local artists, works of art and street performance spaces.
Jack Cullen, Rock Island downtown director for the Quad Cities Chamber, updated city council members in a nearly hour-long presentation Monday night on plans for revitalizing the downtown district.
Part of those plans includes the creation of a public-private place management organization in the downtown area that will enhance public spaces, encourage investment and improve the overall quality of life in the downtown area. Read more.
5. Muscatine man guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Wilton man
Milton Serrano Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens.
Serrano, 22, of Muscatine, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stevens, of Wilton.
Sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 at the Cedar County Courthouse. Read more
