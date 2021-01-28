 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Wicked wind chills, 'reimagined' downtown for Davenport, and Bettendorf meth arrest
alert featured

Rick's Six: Wicked wind chills, 'reimagined' downtown for Davenport, and Bettendorf meth arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

A good  Thursday to all.  Near-zero temperatures and below zero wind-chill values will start off your day with another winter storm looming on the  horizon.

Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.

According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Expect a very cold start to this morning, with wind chills from around zero to 15 degrees below.

"Friday through Sunday: A winter storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, and gusty winds to the area this weekend. Accumulating snow appears likely for portions of the area.

"However, it is too early to determine amounts. Those with travel plans should monitor later forecasts."

1. Watch out for those wind chills

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday expect snow after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The high will be near 35 degrees. 

Saturday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday look for snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

2. Davenport aldermen accept 'inspiring plan' for re-imagined downtown

Davenport aldermen voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the Downtown Davenport Partnership's new master plan that will serve as a framework to guide development in the downtown over the next 10 years.

Aldermen praised the new, ambitious plan to re-imagine the city's downtown.

The master plan outlines five key pillars for growth to create "a thriving residential center; a space for entrepreneurship and innovation; and a hub for entertainment, arts and play with a world-class riverfront."

The plan envisions converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic and redeveloping the old YMCA and Kraft Foods sites. Read more.

3. About Town: A frozen bike race, some hot chili and lots of wine

About Town: In Real Time

Check out what's happening in the Quad-Cities this weekend. 

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Iowa governor expects increased vaccine allocation

• Jumer's expanded capacity and operating hours begin Friday

• Iowa arranged COVID-19 tests at office of governor's donors

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• COVID-19 claims another Rock Island County resident

• Illinois records highest one-day total of vaccines 

• Federal COVID-19 reports on states return under new administration administered

• 3,751 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 81 deaths

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

5. Man charged with possessing more than 2 pounds of meth

Esau Rios

Esau Rios

Bettendorf police early Wednesday arrested a man who authorities say was carrying just more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of between $75,852 and $118,518.

Esau Rios, 39, whose hometown is listed as Iowa City on the arrest affidavits, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Read more. 

Related reading

• Attempted murder charges filed against man who shot Clinton County deputy

• Two arrested and one sought after cars were shot at in Muscatine

• FBI seeking person who may have information regarding identity of child sexual assault victim

• Muscatine Power and Water rescues cat stuck in tree during snow storm

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: A look back at all the Iowa Hawkeyes who were on a Super Bowl roster

+42 
+42 
Bob Jeter, Green Bay Packers – Super Bowls I & II
+42 
+42 
Curt Merz, Kansas City Chiefs – Super Bowl I
+42 
+42 
Ed Podolak, Kansas City Chiefs – Super Bowl IV
+42 
+42 
Paul Krause, Minnesota Vikings – Super Bowls IV, VIII, IX, & XI
+42 
+42 
Wally Hilgenberg, Minnesota Vikings – Super Bowls IV, VIII, IX, & XI

Photos: Molina Healthcare Dental Days

+7 
+7 
012721-qc-nws-dental-001
+7 
+7 
012721-qc-nws-dental-002
+7 
+7 
012721-qc-nws-dental-003
+7 
+7 
012721-qc-nws-dental-004
+7 
+7 
012721-qc-nws-dental-005

Photos: Donna Reed