Rick's Six: Wicked wind chills, 'reimagined' downtown for Davenport, and Bettendorf meth arrest

A good Thursday to all. Near-zero temperatures and below zero wind-chill values will start off your day with another winter storm looming on the horizon.
Here are weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, "Expect a very cold start to this morning, with wind chills from around zero to 15 degrees below.
"Friday through Sunday: A winter storm system will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, and gusty winds to the area this weekend. Accumulating snow appears likely for portions of the area.
"However, it is too early to determine amounts. Those with travel plans should monitor later forecasts."
1. Watch out for those wind chills
Today will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday expect snow after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The high will be near 35 degrees.
Saturday night snow is likely with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday look for snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
2. Davenport aldermen accept 'inspiring plan' for re-imagined downtown
Davenport aldermen voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the Downtown Davenport Partnership's new master plan that will serve as a framework to guide development in the downtown over the next 10 years.
Aldermen praised the new, ambitious plan to re-imagine the city's downtown.
The master plan outlines five key pillars for growth to create "a thriving residential center; a space for entrepreneurship and innovation; and a hub for entertainment, arts and play with a world-class riverfront."
The plan envisions converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic and redeveloping the old YMCA and Kraft Foods sites. Read more.
3. About Town: A frozen bike race, some hot chili and lots of wine
Check out what's happening in the Quad-Cities this weekend.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
5. Man charged with possessing more than 2 pounds of meth
Bettendorf police early Wednesday arrested a man who authorities say was carrying just more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of between $75,852 and $118,518.
Esau Rios, 39, whose hometown is listed as Iowa City on the arrest affidavits, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Read more.
Related reading
6. Trending stories