Rick's Six: Wicked wind chills, 'reimagined' downtown for Davenport, and Bettendorf meth arrest

Davenport aldermen voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the Downtown Davenport Partnership's new master plan that will serve as a framework to guide development in the downtown over the next 10 years.

Aldermen praised the new, ambitious plan to re-imagine the city's downtown.

The master plan outlines five key pillars for growth to create "a thriving residential center; a space for entrepreneurship and innovation; and a hub for entertainment, arts and play with a world-class riverfront."