Rick's Six: Wind advisory for region, vaccine questions answered, and ballpark vandalism in Bettendorf
Rick's Six: Wind advisory for region, vaccine questions answered, and ballpark vandalism in Bettendorf

122220-qc-spt-assum-ns-boys-027

Assumption's Taylor Sexton (42) and teammates celebrate during their game against North Scott at North Scott High School Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Eldridge.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A good Wednesday to all. We're looking at some drastically changing weather conditions and it all begins today with wind and nasty wind-chill values. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wind and rain

NWS: Wind

A National Weather Service wind advisory goes into effect today at 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. Thursday. South to southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph will gust up to 50 mph in the morning. West to northwest winds between 20 to 25 mph will produce gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon and evening.

These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this morning and early this afternoon, but should increase once again by mid afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong cold front. The brisk winds could lead to periods of reduced visibilities with any snowfall tonight. In addition, the winds combined with the sharply colder temperatures will result in very cold wind chills around zero to 15 below zero by daybreak Thursday.

There's a slight chance of rain today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there is a chance of snow flurries between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 10 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and blustery with a high near 16 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. The overnight low will be 7 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

2. Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

Purdue Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Keegan Murray dunks the ball during the second half Tuesday night against Purdue.

Check out Quad-City Times sports columnist Don Doxsie's insights from Iowa City after the Hawkeyes beat the Boilermakers 70-55. Read more.

 Related reading

• Hawkeyes turn up the defense to win Big Ten opener

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Iowa virus vaccinations to move to nursing homes next week

• 13th Iowa prison inmate dies of virus-related complications

• Putnam Museum has made changes during COVID-19

• Iowa Governor Reynolds: Reduction in anticipated COVID-19 vaccines will not delay nursing home distribution

• COVID-19-related causes claim nine more lives in Q-C area

• Surgeon general: Illinois numbers ‘moving in the right direction’

• Sen. Dick Durbin: No direct funding to state, local governments in relief bill

• Watch Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference 

• Putnam Museum has made changes during COVID-19 

4. Bettendorf police investigating ballpark vandalism 

Ballpark vandalism

A Bettendorf police officer and Bettendorf parks employee examine deep tire ruts in the outfield grass of one of the fields of the Howard G. Peterson Youth Baseball Complex.

A Bettendorf police officer and city parks employee spent nearly 30 minutes Tuesday examining deep tire ruts in the outfield grass at the two fields of the Howard G. Peterson Youth Baseball Complex.

Located in Bettendorf's Veterans Memorial Park off 25th Street, both of the fields were first damaged sometime over the weekend. Further damage was done to another field late Monday or in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

A parks employee said the second vandalism was concentrated on one field and the damage was extensive.

5. Bicyclist dies in head-on crash with car in Davenport

CRASH LOGO

 

Davenport police are investigating a head-on crash that killed one person Monday night.

First responders were called at 10:09 p.m. to the 600 block of E. 15th St. for a head-on crash involving a motorized bicycle and a passenger car, according to a news release from the police department.

Preliminary information determined that the car was traveling westbound on 15th Street, and was struck by a motorized bicycle traveling against traffic on the one-way street.

The bicyclist, a 46-year-old Davenport male, was transported to Genesis East Medical Center, where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Follow-up is being conducted by the Traffic Safety Unit.

Related reading

• What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

• 3 die in head-on collision on Interstate 80

• Crime Stoppers reports surge in catalytic converter thefts

• Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes: Sound bar stolen at Walmart

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Rita Hart cites excluded ballots in petition asking U.S. House review of 2nd District results

Miller-Meeks & Hart

Mariannette Miller-Meek, left, and Rita Hart.

Democrat Rita Hart on Tuesday announced she will ask the U.S. House to investigate and overturn the results in Iowa's incredibly close 2nd Congressional District race, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded and others not examined during the recount.

Hart argues she would have netted 15 more votes and defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had the 22 ballots been tallied during an initial canvass of votes and a subsequent recount.

Hart said she will file a petition today asking the Democratic-controlled House to count those votes and conduct a uniform recount throughout the district’s 24 counties, saying she is confident she will be ahead after that process and declared the winner. Read more.

