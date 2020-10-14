Rick's Six: Wind advisory, traffic changes on I-74, and COVID-19 survivor keeps his promise

A good Wednesday to all. Hold onto your hat. It's going to be a breezy day. So breezy in fact that the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region. It will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m.
According to the weather service southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Advisory includes portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. These strong winds will also combine with warm temperatures to bring an enhanced threat for rapidly spreading wildfires.
1. Partly sunny, breezy, with a high in the upper 70s
Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 77 degrees. Southeast winds bewteen 10 to 20 mph will become southwest at 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 47 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Northwest wind could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
2. Trafic alert: Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline
There will be changing traffic patterns on Iowa-bound I-74 between 7th Avenue and River Drive in Moline today and Thursday. Contractors will be working on the interstate to prepare it for the opening of the new Iowa-bound bridge later this year. Drivers should watch for flaggers at the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn directing contractor vehicles in and out of the construction zone. In addition, there will be intermittent closures of Iowa-bound I-74 at 7th Avenue during non-peak hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and after 5:30 p.m. During these intermittent closures, drivers will be directed to exit at 7th Avenue.
When Iowa-bound I-74 is temporarily closed, drivers can exit at 7th Avenue and turn right, then take northbound 23rd Street, westbound River Drive, and then the on-ramp to Iowa-bound I-74.
Drivers should expect delays, drive with caution, and watch for signs announcing when the interstate will be closed.
3. Case of fatal LeClaire boating crash that killed Moline doctor and her fiance goes to county attorney
The investigation into a boating crash in LeClaire that killed two people has been turned over to the Scott County Attorney, family members said.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, has been investigating the crash since it occurred on August 16 just off the downtown levee.
Quad-City physician Anita Pinc died at the scene and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, died three days later as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash between their 19-foot Bayliner and a 35-foot Triton owned by James Thiel of Pleasant Valley.
Witnesses said the larger boat appeared to be racing at least one other boat at the time of the collision, and the Thiel boat was being operated by a teenager. Read more.
4. Davenport man keeps his promise while fighting COVID-19
Randy Burke made a promise on his wedding day 40 years ago.
It was a promise put to the test in early July after the 64-year-old Davenport native was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and COVID-19. Not long after being taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, emergency room, Randy was admitted to the hospital.
Within days he was in the ICU and on a ventilator. Doctors and nurses didn't think Randy had much of a chance to survive.
The prognosis left Kathy Burke grasping for hope. Randy and Kathy were lifelong partners. They met at Davenport Assumption High School. They raised the A-Team, daughters Allyson, Amber and Abbey. And they saw the arrival of grandchildren.
And they shared a promise. Read more.
5. Black McDonald's workers file civil rights suit against 11st Street Rock Island location
Black McDonald’s workers have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging managers denigrated Black cooks and cashiers and retaliated against workers who spoke out, including firing.
The suit, filed in federal court in Rock Island, is about the 2950 11th Street location in Rock Island and alleges the general manager there “treats Black employees less favorably than non-Black employees, including by discriminatorily cutting their hours, leaving them with less income to support their families.
The lawsuit further alleges that the general manager and other managers make disparaging and derogatory statements about both Black employees and Black McDonald’s customers, including that Black employees and customers are 'ghetto' and that Black employees are 'lazy, have the wrong attitude and cannot do simple tasks,'” said attorney George Luscombe III. Read more.
