Rick's Six: Wind advisory, traffic changes on I-74, and COVID-19 survivor keeps his promise

There will be changing traffic patterns on Iowa-bound I-74 between 7th Avenue and River Drive in Moline today and Thursday. Contractors will be working on the interstate to prepare it for the opening of the new Iowa-bound bridge later this year. Drivers should watch for flaggers at the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn directing contractor vehicles in and out of the construction zone. In addition, there will be intermittent closures of Iowa-bound I-74 at 7th Avenue during non-peak hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and after 5:30 p.m. During these intermittent closures, drivers will be directed to exit at 7th Avenue.