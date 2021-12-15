Rick's Six: Wind and rain, Scott County Jail staffing shortage, and big changes at Alleman

A good Wednesday to all. A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mowing grass, and temps in the 70s. The first two I saw Tuesday, the record temp should come today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A high wind warning remains in effect until 6 a.m., Thursday.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms tonight.
These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that start could spread rapidly.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
The weather service says the Storm Prediction Center has the area west of a Belle Plaine Iowa to Manchester Iowa line in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather with a slight risk along and west of the Mississippi River. Severe wind gusts will be the primary threat with a few tornadoes being secondary hazards, especially in northeast Iowa. The line of storms is expected move through during the evening.
Locally,
1. Wind, rain and warmth
Today there is a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 10 p.m. with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees. It will be windy with a southwest wind 30 to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday will be sunny with a steady temperature around 39 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 27 degrees.
2. Davenport man acquitted of vehicular homicide, convicted of leaving scene of accident in hit-and-run case
A Davenport man was found not guilty of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, by a judge Tuesday, but was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Mark Blackwood, 64, was accused of hitting and killing Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, on Jan. 18. Johnson was dragged under Blackwood's car for about 2,050 feet after the crash, from the 1900 block of North Washington Street, Davenport to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane.
Blackwood testified during the trial that when he was driving home the night of the crash, he felt his car hit something, or get hit by something, and he stopped to see what it was. He said he didn't see anything and continued driving home. Read more.
3. Elm street bridge reopens in Davenport
Davenport's Elm Street bridge is finally open to traffic.
City of Davenport officials announced earlier this week that construction has been completed on the bridge between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road.
The bridge had been closed since 2018.
A few unfinished items remain, but nothing that will impact travel, city officials posted on Facebook.
4. Scott County jail facing staffing shortage
The Scott County Jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers left the jail in the last three months, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.
Lane said there has always been a lot of employee turnover at the jail, but it slowed down during the pandemic. He believes this was because there weren't very many reliable jobs to go to at the time. As hiring has picked up again, the jail has seen an increase in officers leaving.
Two of the officers left for retirement, one left due to Covid-19, two left because they did not complete their training successfully, one became a deputy sheriff and the other six left for other jobs or personal reasons, Lane said.
"Jail staff works 12 hour shifts which are not conducive to overtime. We have had correctional officers working three days in a row on 16 hour shifts and working their days off," Lane said. Read more.
5. See Olympic skaters at Stars on Ice, learn to decorate holiday cookies, and more
Check out "About Town" to find out what's happening in the Quad-Cities this week. Here's one fun thing to do this week: Fejervary Learning Center's seasonal holiday lights display is on through Jan. 2. Visitors can "Rock Around the Christmas Tree" each night from 5-9:30 p.m. Shows last about 15 minutes with a new show starting every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. The last show starts at 9:30 p.m. Read more.
6. Iles resigns as Alleman High School athletic director, and interim leadership team announced
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position, according to multiple sources.
Iles left his position Tuesday morning and sent out an email explaining his frustrations with the school.
"I refuse to be made into a scapegoat for the decades of dysfunction and disorder that has been ignored," Iles wrote. "Progressive change to address the abysmal culture and climate has not only been met with resistance but with an outright refusal to accept the objective views of those outside the faction."
In the letter, Iles claimed to receive "numerous anonymous notes of hate and threats in my school mailbox" from colleagues.
"I am stating that this school and its culture of hate is not a healthy fit for me. There is an unwelcoming culture for any non-Alleman person. Alleman does not want non-Alleman people.…
"This is not a school with a touch of class."
Iles did not respond to multiple requests for comment by Tuesday afternoon. Alleman administration also did not respond to requests for comment.
Iles was named athletic director in April 2020. There is currently no information about a replacement or interim.
This move comes four days after Sara Stroud resigned from Alleman as principal. The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is planning to hire a search firm to find her replacement and named an interim team Monday to lead Alleman.
For the remainder of 2021-2022 school year, Alleman will be overseen by an interim team, the release, posted on Alleman's Facebook page on Monday, states. The team includes:
- Jerry Sanderson, associate superintendent of Catholic schools
- Monsignor Mark Merdian, the pastor of St. Pius X Church and vicar of the Rock Island Vicariate
- Jane Barrett, principal of Seton Catholic School, Moline. She is an Alleman graduate from 1977.
- Mike Lootens, the retired principal of Epiphany Catholic School in Normal. Lootens is a 1974 Alleman graduate.
Neither the diocese nor Alleman has provided a reason for Stroud's resignation.
