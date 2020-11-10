 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Winds of change, river cruise bookings full, and Davenport offering early retirement to teachers, staff, to cut costs
Rick's Six: Winds of change, river cruise bookings full, and Davenport offering early retirement to teachers, staff, to cut costs

Viking Mississippi rendering

Viking River Cruises has sold out its St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn., and New Orleans to St. Paul Mississippi River cruise dates scheduled for 2022. That prompted the company in July to open additional 2023 sailing dates for booking, ahead of schedule, according to the international cruise line and Visit Quad Cities.

 Contributed art

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a wind advisory and possible thunderstorms today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. tonight with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

1. Breezy and wet

NWS: Summary

Rain is likely before noon with rain and a thunderstorm possible between noon and 5 p.m. Rain is likely after 5 p.m. The high will be near 65 degrees. A south wind between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight there's 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 30 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

NWS: Looking ahead

Veterans Day will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

2. 'A game-changer': Viking River Cruises with stops in Quad-Cities sold out for 2022

Viking Mississippi rendering

Viking River Cruises has sold out its St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn., and New Orleans to St. Paul Mississippi River cruise dates scheduled for 2022. That prompted the company in July to open additional 2023 sailing dates for booking, ahead of schedule, according to the international cruise line and Visit Quad Cities.

Bookings for a new American cruise route along the Upper Mississippi River in 2022, which includes a stop in Davenport, have sold out.

Bookings for a new American cruise route along the Upper Mississippi River in 2022, which includes a stop in Davenport, have sold out.

Viking River Cruises has sold out its St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn., and New Orleans to St. Paul Mississippi River cruise dates scheduled for 2022. That prompted the company in July to open additional 2023 sailing dates for booking, ahead of schedule, according to the international cruise line and Visit Quad Cities.

Also, American Cruise Lines plans to stop in Davenport at least 20 times in 2021, beginning in July. The company plans to add two new modern riverboats scheduled for arrival in 2021 that will join its existing two Mississippi River paddlewhweel boats.

Both cruise lines suspended operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

3. Child ejected in rollover crash in LeClaire

siren3

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash in LeClaire Monday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries to a child ejected from the vehicle.

The department responded to a call of a rollover crash in the area of the 25000 block of 205th Street in rural LeClaire at 3:28 p.m. Monday.  Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 cases soar in the Q-C: 492 new infections confirmed Monday

• Pritzker welcomes Biden's COVID-19 plan for masks, testing

• Pritzker announces Tier 2 mitigations in three more regions; Statewide total cases since pandemic began nears half a million

• Des Moines seeks school waiver as virus cases keep rising

• Moline-Coal Valley schools will go to full remote learning

• COVID-19, health care, schools likely to top Iowa house Democrats' agenda

• 'Terrible': Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections

• Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

• Moline High School Share Joys goes on but with COVID-19 twist

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Des Moines seeks school waiver as virus cases keep rising

5. Davenport schools offering early retirement to teachers, other staff, to cut costs

Davenport Schools logo

The Davenport Community School District will be offering an early retirement program to help eliminate an anticipated $2.6 million shortfall in the 2020-2021 school year budget.

District staff used a detailed line item budget while planning this school year’s finances, according to a report that was part of the agenda for Monday night’s school board meeting. With everything, including known numbers and projections, the budget had a positive balance at the end of the year, but the state's School Budget Review Committee requires a positive balance without certain estimates included. The deficit occurs without those projections.

To allow for variability, the district must also reduce costs beyond the deficit — altogether the reduction will be $4,014,652, according to the report.

The early retirement program focuses on 40 teachers, administrators and nonbargaining employees. Their positions will not be filled through the 2022 school year and the reduction is expected to save $2 million this year and again in 2022.  Read more.

