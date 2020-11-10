Rick's Six: Winds of change, river cruise bookings full, and Davenport offering early retirement to teachers, staff, to cut costs

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at a wind advisory and possible thunderstorms today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. tonight with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

1. Breezy and wet

Rain is likely before noon with rain and a thunderstorm possible between noon and 5 p.m. Rain is likely after 5 p.m. The high will be near 65 degrees. A south wind between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight there's 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 30 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Veterans Day will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

