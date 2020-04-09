Rick's Six: Windy today, Mississippi nearing crest, and coronavirus hitting young people, too

A good Thursday to all. We start off with a Wind Advisory for the Quad-City region. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The advisory warns of Northwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts potentially up to 45 mph expected. That means gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down leading to isolated power outages, and creating difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.
1. Windy today with scattered showers
Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers are possible today after 2 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight we'll see isolated showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and blustery then gradually becoming clear with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Mississippi River set to crest Friday
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.63 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to rise to 17.9 feet Friday morning then begin falling. Remember, portions of River Drive on both sides of the river (Moline and Davenport) are living up to their names. Both are currently closed by floodwaters.
2. High percentage of Scott County COVID-19 cases are young
Scott County has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, of those, 29% are people ages 18 to 40 and 53% are people ages 41 to 60.
The message: Young people are getting the virus, and please, please stay at home to stop community spread.
Those points were made Wednesday as Rock Island County health officials reported 13 news cases of the virus in their county, bringing the total to 73, and Scott County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 77.
Rock Island County also reported its second death, a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. Scott County has one death.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers stressed that although older people may have more complications and get more sick, younger people are getting the virus.
And they likely are spreading it through the community because they don't have dramatic symptoms and don't think they have to social distance. This is not an older person's disease, he said. Read more.
3. Temporary road closure in Bettendorf for I-74 work
Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed between 14th Street and Kimberly Road today and Friday, weather permitting. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structures.
4. Man sentenced to life in prison for death of girlfriend's son
A 28-year-old Chicago man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
A Scott County jury convicted Tre Henderson on Feb. 13 on one count each of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts.
Scott County District Judge Tom Reidel merged the sentences for first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death, the latter of which carries a prison sentence of 50 years of which 40% must be served before parole can be granted. Reidel also sentenced Henderson to another 50 years in prison for the conviction for child endangerment-multiple acts. Read more.
5. Late TV/movie maker started at WQAD, worked on 'Hee Haw,' 'Grand Ole Opry'
A prolific producer and director who died in the Quad-Cities in February will be remembered for dozens of television episodes and movies.
Claude Lawrence Jr., 75, died Feb. 20, at Trinity, Rock Island Campus, UnityPoint.
His son, Devin Lawrence, 21, of Moline, said his late father graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1961.
“He had his 50th class reunion,” Devin Lawrence said. “His was the first class to go all the way through Moline High School after it was built.”
The elder Lawrence started working for WQAD-TV, where he was a camera operator. He also was a night-switchboard operator at WHBF-TV.
He went to Nashville, Tennessee, where he worked for the Grand Ole Opry. “He did shows like ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ way before my time,” Devin Lawrence said. Read more.
- Employee
