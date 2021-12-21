Rick's Six: Winter arrives today, somber COVID message, juvenile detention center may go to voters

A good Tuesday to all. Old Man Winter makes his annual arrival at 9:59 a.m., today, marking the "official" start of the winter season.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Meanwhile, here's the "official" forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny today
Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 17 degrees. Northwest winds could produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
*The definition of a "White Christmas" — A Christmas with a 6 a.m. snow depth of one inch or more.
2. 'We are very worried': Latest COVID-19 message comes as hospitals remain crowded and new cases surge
The latest message about COVID-19 from area public health officials and health care providers is not new. But it is different.
"We wanted to put everything we have tried to message into one package, so people could see it all together," said Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Department's public information officer.
"We saw something that was done in Michigan. We liked it because it was raw, and emotional. And we wanted to do something like it. So we tried to lay out where we stand as a community and how important it is for people to still think about the pandemic."
The message opens with the words "We are very worried" in bold, blue letters and details high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. The next heading of the message reads "We need your help" and concludes with the two-sentence plea "We need you to care. And to help us end this."
The plea ran in the Sunday editions of the the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch/Argus, and on a number of social media sites. Developed by the partnership that includes Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Community Health Care, as well as the health departments of Scott and Rock Island counties, the plea is signed by 11 health care professionals — including Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade.
In recent weeks, Olutade and Andersen have offered detailed information about the dire situation present in local hospitals and intensive care units because of the continued spread of COVID-19. Read more.
3. Scott County supervisor wants voters to weigh in on youth detention center plans
A Scott County supervisor says plans to build a larger juvenile detention center in Davenport should be put on hold in the wake of the creation of a statewide task force to improve Iowa's juvenile justice system.
"I believe it would be fiscally irresponsible" to build and staff a larger detention center for "a juvenile justice and detention system that is likely to be reformed and revised," Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said.
The Scott County Board of supervisors will meet Tuesday to consider a motion by Croken to delay all further action on building a larger detention facility pending a final report of a juvenile justice task force formed last week by the Iowa Supreme Court to "review the continuum of care” in Iowa’s Juvenile Justice System and make recommendations to improve its services, governance and data collection. Read more.
4. Thomson Prison correctional officers, staff to receive pay boost
Thomson Federal Prison correctional officers and staff will receive a pay increase following a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent, which consists of the secretary of labor, the directors of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM).
The prison, located in Carroll County, Ill., has seen large enough increases in federal employment during the past year to qualify for moving up in pay rank.
AFGE Local 4070 has been lobbying for the pay change for several years as part of a larger effort to address critical staffing shortages at the high-security federal prison. Read more.
5. Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet wraps up 22-year career with city where he grew up
Books and city budget binders remain organized on shelves in the office of Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet. U.S. Navy hats, family photos and other memorabilia sit untouched. A set of golf clubs stand upright in a corner of his office.
Packing up decades of materials, personal effects and memories takes time. Tweet is preparing to retire after nearly 22 years of working for the city he grew up in. His last working day will be Dec. 23.
Tweet, 63, was hired by the city in 2000 as information management project manager to help implement a software project. He transferred to the public works department in 2002 as the technical services manager and moved into the streets department in 2006, eventually becoming the street maintenance superintendent. He was appointed public works director in 2013.
He became interim city manager in 2016 and was formally appointed by former Mayor Dennis Pauley in 2017. Read more.
