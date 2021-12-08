Rick's Six: Wintry mix, repeat fighting dropping in Bettendorf, Davenport schools, and East Moline land sale under consideration

A good Wednesday to all. Increasing clouds and a chance of snow highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
1. A high near 33 degrees
Today will be sunny with a high near 33 degrees with west winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of snow after 5 a.m. in the form of a light wintry mix of snow and sleet west of the Mississippi River. There will be increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 29 degrees by 5 a.m. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will see a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. with a light wintry mix of snow and sleet continuing to spread over much of the area before ending around midday. Any accumulations look to be minor. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Another storm system will impact the Midwest Friday into Saturday with rain, snow, and windy conditions. However, some uncertainty remains with the exact track of the storm. Some snow accumulation is possible Friday night into early Saturday, especially across east central and northeast Iowa. This snow combined with gusty winds may result in some travel impacts for portions of the area.
Stay tuned to later forecasts, especially if you have travel plans north and west of the Quad-Cities Friday into Saturday.
2. Augustana College selects new president
Augustana College introduced Dr. Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., as its new president Tuesday.
Talentino previously served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Vermont, and as an associate dean at Drew University in New Jersey.
She will replace President Steve Bahls, who announced in January that he planned to retire in the summer of 2022. He has been the president of Augustana for 19 years. Talentino will take over on July 1, 2022. Read more.
3. Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo receives community support after fire
Broken glass and charred wood littered the sidewalk Tuesday morning outside of the typically crowded Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and market at 903 W. 3rd St.
Firefighters were called to the establishment on Saturday evening to battle a fire. The fire got into the upper attic area and eventually broke through the shingles, spreading from the back to the front of the building. Rescue efforts and the fire caused substantial damage to the family-owned restaurant, including severe fire, smoke and water damage.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but an employee, who didn’t identify himself, said that the building's age could be a factor in why the fire was so severe on a livestream on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. The structure was built in 1900, according to Scott County Assessor's online records.
Abarrotes Carrillo workers were sweeping building debris and carrying damaged food items into a Dumpster on Tuesday. The worker said some community members came to the building to assist in their cleanup efforts.
“They are barely making a dent in cleaning up all the damage,” one worker said, “but the community support has been amazing.” Read more.
4. Forest preserve district wants to turn 180 acres in East Moline into a preserve, recreational trails
The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District wants to buy roughly 180 acres in East Moline from willing land owners for habitat conservation and recreation.
But the mayor, an economic development organization and school districts don’t want to give up potentially developable land.
The district’s governing rules require the forest district’s purchase to also get the approval of the East Moline City Council to move forward. The council is set to take up the proposal at its meeting Dec. 20. Read more.
5. Davenport, Bettendorf schools say mediation program has reduced suspensions; they want more money to expand it
Davenport and Bettendorf school officials say a new approach for addressing fights among students has led to fewer repeat incidents, fewer suspensions and better outcomes.
Scott County supervisors met Tuesday as a Committee of the Whole to consider a request for additional funding for a school-based restorative justice program that provides mediation in lieu of out-of-school suspension. Read more.
