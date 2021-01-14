Rick's Six: Wintry mix today, Q-C reaction to Trump impeachment, and Iowa game postponed by COVID-19

A good Thursday to all. A series of winter storms will be moving through the region over the next few days bringing the threat of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois for a wintry mix this morning, then accumulating snow tonight through Friday.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "a large, slow-moving winter storm system will affect the area today and tonight. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will be possible this morning over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, then light snow will develop over the entire area this afternoon and continue off and on through Friday.

"Snowfall totals through Friday of 2 to 4 inches are possible northwest of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Galena, Illinois, with lighter amounts to the southeast.

"Periods of light snow and possibly light freezing drizzle will continue Friday through Friday night. Additional snowfall is expected to be less than one inch in most areas.

"Snow will come to end Saturday morning as this storm systems exits to the east. Little if any additional accumulation is expected.