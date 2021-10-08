Rick's Six: Woman seriously injured after struck by pickup in Davenport, parking woes in East Village, and home brew

A good Friday to all. We start the day off with areas of fog with a chance of morning rain before warming up into the 80s during for the weekend.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Light winds and a humid air mass will lead to areas of fog in the region throughout mid morning. The fog could become locally dense, dropping visibilities down to a quarter mile, according to a NWS special weather statement. Expect visibilities to quickly improve after 9 a.m. as the fog dissipates.
If traveling, make sure to slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance.
1. A chance of morning rain
Look for patchy fog before 11 a.m. with a 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees
Sunday night will see a 40% chance of showers with a low around 63 degrees.
2. Woman suffers life-threatening injuries when struck by pickup in Davenport
A 60-year-old Davenport woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after she was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross Lincoln Avenue at West Locust Street, Davenport Police said.
The crash occurred at 4:56 p.m.
Police said the woman had been walking west along the sidewalk on the north side of West Locust Street and was crossing Lincoln Avenue when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 pickup truck as it made a left turn from eastbound lanes of West Locust Street into the northbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. She then was transported to University Hospitals and Clincis, Iowa City.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit.
3. Davenport man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
A Davenport man who is currently facing charges in Rock Island County after allegedly driving into the Mississippi River while drunk, which resulted in the death of a passenger in his car, has now been arrested in Davenport for allegedly having sex with a child.
Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, was arrested Wednesday evening by Davenport police. He's charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse for having sex twice with a minor who is a member of his same household, according to court documents. Read more.
4. Davenport's East Village asks for city's help with parking woes
Finding parking on a busy weeknight or weekend in the Village of East Davenport, especially during the summer, often boils down to a test of patience, persistence and quick reflexes — the automotive equivalent of musical chairs.
"We have a lot of people getting to the village and finding they have no place to park," said Kim Wessel, owner of Calla in the Village of East Davenport.
And with an expected increase in cruise-ship traffic, the demand for parking will only get worse, Wessel said.
But, Wessel, president of the Village of East Davenport's business association, and others have a possible solution: Use a chunk of Lindsay Park to expand the existing city parking lot on the northeast corner of River Drive and Mound Street. Read more.
5. Home brewing popularity shifts to stuck-at-home hobby
The first beer Richard Toohill ever made was an Irish stout, made with a pre-hopped beer kit. His wife gave it to him as a Christmas present in 1995, three years after he heard through the grapevine about home brewing and kept mentioning it.
"It turned out pretty well, and I kept doing it," Toohill said.
At the time local breweries were rare, and there weren't many beer varieties available. Home brewers were making varieties they couldn't find anywhere else.
Almost 30 years later, local breweries have popped up on what seems like every corner, carrying tons of different stouts, ales, sours and other brews. Many brewers started at home before expanding to a full brewery. Read more.
• Have you watched the new Disney show, 'The Ghost and Molly McGee?' A Rock Islander is the co-creator and executive producer.
