By 10 a.m., Tara Mayhew’s day already seemed long.
Mayhew works two full-time jobs, as she likes to joke: one on the family cattle farm, near New Windsor, and another out of Moline, as the new manager of the Rock Island County Farm Bureau.
On a recent Friday morning, she was up early caring for a newborn calf that wasn't feeling well. Mayhew blamed the adverse weather, which has tortured farmers, crops, and livestock across the Midwest for months.
Mayhew hails from a long line of farmers, and she's given her own life to agriculture. Still, she'll have doubts of her own from time to time.
“Especially this spring, when we’re calving, and days don’t go well, I think, ‘what are we doing?' " Mayhew said.
But one way or another, the trials of farming give way to its joys, triumphs, even beauty.
“When you see that little calf that you’ve helped along the way, and it’s up and bouncing around, having a good time, and clearly feeling better — that’s what does it,” Mayhew said. “It’s so much more than a job. It’s a lifestyle.”
Mayhew took over the Rock Island County Farm Bureau in January. A friendly woman quick to smile, she had previously served as an administrative assistant at the Mercer County Farm Bureau.
As manager of the Rock Island County office (1601 52nd Ave., Suite 3, Moline), she oversees a staff of two and a membership of more than 5,500, including around 570 active farmers.
“It’s definitely different up here in Rock Island County than it was in Mercer County,” Mayhew said. “It’s much more urban up here. My own personal challenge is to try and engage the urban membership a bit more.”
The Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) is a Bloomington-based nonprofit that educates, organizes, and lobbies for farmers across the state. With more than 90 county organizations, the IFB represents around three-quarters of Illinois farmers, according to the group’s website.
The IFB was founded in 1916 when a group of farmers met to discuss better farming practices at the University of Illinois. Many of the organization’s members have farming ties at least that old.
Mayhew grew up on her family’s cross-generational grain and livestock farm, in Mason County, north of Springfield.
“My dad grew up where the farmhouse is, and my older brother, his wife and two girls live there now,” Mayhew said. “That’s where I came from. That’s just what we’ve always done.”
Mayhew left the family farm to study animal science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She lived in the 4-H house, an organization with deep ties to Illinois agriculture.
“It was a neat transition. You were automatically surrounded by another group of students with very similar interests and backgrounds,” Mayhew said. “I made lifelong friends there and connections there.”
In Champaign, she also met her husband, who was working for a nearby agriculture company. The two now live on his family farm, outside of New Windsor, where they manage around 150 beef cows.
Mayhew worked at the Mercer County office for about three years before coming to the Rock Island County office at the beginning of the year. Her predecessor, DeAnne Bloomberg, now works as director of issue management at Illinois Farm Bureau.
American farmers face a number of systemic issues, most if not all of which are beyond the control of an individual farmer: trade wars; farm consolidation; historic flooding; weather variability, exacerbated by the effects of climatic change; a dwindling rural population; and a generation of children who do not want to take over the family farm.
“The bigger issues are the things that are out of their hands,” Mayhew said. “They can’t control weather. They can’t say, ‘please don’t rain for four days.’ ”
But Mayhew also emphasized the positive, including new technologies that improve farm efficiency, historic adaptations made to changing the weather, and education efforts at local bureaus.
“We’ve dealt with weather variability before,” Mayhew said. “They’ve been able to succeed through some of these things.”
For many farmers in the area, the tradition and perseverance of local agriculture are proof enough that the industry, and its many businesses, will survive.
As a local leader in agriculture, Mayhew said she looks forward to “working with our members and getting our stories out there.”
“I think the important thing is to really listen to what our farmers are saying and take that as truth,” Mayhew said. “When we talk about the planting progress we’ve had this spring, and how difficult it’s been, it really does affect us.
“It’s been a busy ride so far,” she added. “I’m happy to be here and excited to be here.”