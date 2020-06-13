RICo first installment of property taxes due by June 17

Louisa A. Ewert, Rock Island County Treasurer, announces the first installment of Real Estate tax is due Wednesday, June 17. Payments may be made at the County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island in the County Treasurer’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for Saturday and Sunday. There is 24 hour Drop Box in front of the County Office Building. Payments can be made at most locally owned Banks and some Credit Unions in Rock Island County with entire statement; pending their public hours and/or restrictions. Online payments can be made without penalty up until 11:30 p.m. on June 17 at www.rockislandcounty.org by credit card, Visa debit or e-check. A convenience fee will be charged. New option this year “PAY BY PHONE” call 1-855-965-4400 (same fees apply)
Due to COVID-19 we discourage in-house payments (social distancing in line and mask is required). To avoid anticipated long lines, taxpayers are urged to pay by mail, online or use 24 hour drop box! Payments bearing a postmark up to and including Wednesday, June 17, are accepted without penalty. Reference PIN# when paying by Online Bill Pay. State law requires a penalty of 1.5% per month or any part of a month for payments not paid or postmarked by Wednesday, June 17. Please contact your local postmaster to assure yourself of how to obtain a June 17 postmark. Please call the County Treasurer’s Office if you have any questions 309-558-3510.
