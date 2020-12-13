 Skip to main content
RICO reports 70 new COVID cases, Scott County 85 new cases
RICO reports 70 new COVID cases, Scott County 85 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,733 since the announcement of the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-related deaths is 196. There are 56 people hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are one woman in her 90s, one woman in her 80s, five women in their 70s, five women in their 60s, three women in their 50s, five women in their 40s, five women in their 30s, seven women in their 20s, four girls in their teens, two girls younger than 13, one infant girl, three men in their 80s, two men in their 70s, three men in their 60s, seven men in their 50s, six men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, four men in their 20s, two boys in their teens, one boy younger than 13.

The Illinois Department of public health on Sunday reported a total of 848,904 cases in the state since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 7,236 cases over Saturday’s total of 841,668. COVID-related deaths are reported at 14,291.

The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported 12,929 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, a rise of 85 from Saturday’s total of 12,844. COVID-related deaths total 116.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported a total of 256,358 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began. That number includes 222,146 who have tested positive, and 34,212 who received positive antigen test results. The new total is 1,115 higher than Saturday’s number of 255,243. COVID-related deaths are at 3,213.

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

