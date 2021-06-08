Ride and Seek draws people to riverfront to hunt for clues while exercising

The organization saw around 300 registrations at the 2020 Ride and Seek, and while they haven't hit that number yet, they're ahead of where they were this time last year.

"We'd like at least to get to our point last year," Truesdell said.

The 36th annual Father’s Day Ride the River bike event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead River Action Inc. put on the first Ride and Seek to provide outdoor fun without the crowds.

Truesdell said he's not sure if Ride and Seek will become an annual event, and for now it's just an alternative to be cautious during the pandemic.

Ride and Seek is endorsed by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, a nonprofit organization with the goal of making Iowa the healthiest state in the U.S. It was endorsed last year as well, Truesdell said.

"They were really looking last year for ways to get people outside, and our event was a good and safe way to do that," he said.

