Ride and Seek draws people to riverfront to hunt for clues while exercising

The scavenger hunt on the riverfront is back for its second year, encouraging people to get active and explore local landmarks throughout the month of June.
Ride and Seek, sponsored by River Action Inc., is a month-long event where people work to solve clues at 36 different riverfront landmarks. Those that submit the most correct answers will be entered into drawings for prizes.
Registration is open for the whole month of June. River Action Inc. Program Director Noah Truesdell said people can register online or in-person at the program's office, located at 822 E. River Drive in Davenport.
Once registered, participants will receive packets in the mail or in the office, which include a map of the ride route, a clue sheet, a face covering, T-shirt, chalk and bingo cards for kids 12 or younger. Once kids get a bingo, they can take their card to any Country Style Ice cream location and receive a free ice cream cone. Country Style Ice Cream is sponsoring the cards.
The event was designed to get people outside and having fun while maintaining social distancing.
The clues are different from last year's event, Truesdell said, and more clues are located in northern Rock Island County, drawing participants to a new area to explore.
The organization saw around 300 registrations at the 2020 Ride and Seek, and while they haven't hit that number yet, they're ahead of where they were this time last year.
"We'd like at least to get to our point last year," Truesdell said.
The 36th annual Father’s Day Ride the River bike event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead River Action Inc. put on the first Ride and Seek to provide outdoor fun without the crowds.
Truesdell said he's not sure if Ride and Seek will become an annual event, and for now it's just an alternative to be cautious during the pandemic.
Ride and Seek is endorsed by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, a nonprofit organization with the goal of making Iowa the healthiest state in the U.S. It was endorsed last year as well, Truesdell said.
"They were really looking last year for ways to get people outside, and our event was a good and safe way to do that," he said.