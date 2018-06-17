Nate Wilson and his brother, Corey, have taken part in Ride the River on Father's Day off and on since the second year of the event, 33 years ago. On Sunday, the Davenport natives enjoyed it again with their children, and longtime friend, Joe Puck, of Davenport, and his kids.
“Us three ride quite a bit together,” Nate — who rode Sunday with his 6-year-old son — said at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, where the dads relaxed with cold beers after noon and the kids splashed in the park fountains during a day where the heat index was 100-plus degrees.
They met about 8:15 a.m. in Northwest Park in Davenport; they met their father by the Government Bridge, rode up to Hampton, to Empire Park, and stopped at a gas station for about $50 in snacks, before ending on the Rock Island riverfront.
“Today is a great day,” said Joe Puck, who biked Sunday with his 7-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter. “It's good family time.”
The 34th-annual Ride the River, organized by River Action, welcomed 450 riders – which was lower than usual, said Noah Truesdell, program manager for River Action, which uses proceeds to improve riverfront trail development in the Quad-Cities.
“It wasn't so bad because of the breeze,” he said of Sunday's 90-degree heat. “I talked to a couple that did the whole thing; they went to all the islands. They said it was 35 miles, and said they did a 40-mile ride on Memorial Day and that was way worse.
“We had a real fun event planned. I'm hoping people tell their friends about it for next year,” Truesdell said, noting River Action is working on trail connections to downtown Davenport, and the Q-C Wild Places Explorers project.
It has a Sylvan Island program, working with kids from the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island, and Boys & Girls Club, to bring them on the island in July and teach them about birds and plants.
If kids visit certain number of the 66 “wild places” in the region, they can get a certificate, Truesdell said.
“We're just trying to get kids outside, and really everyone outside to gain an appreciation for the Mississippi River,” said Laura Morris, another River Action program manager, said. The nonprofit also plans to install a new staircase at Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island by early 2019.
The new staircase will be by the Hauberg Indian Museum, and the project will include viewing platforms and decreasing the number of steps, “to be more accessible and safer for individuals to use the stairs,” Morris said.
River Action works to protect and restore the Mississippi River and shared RiverWay environment; to foster cultural and economic activities that showcase the river, and promote awareness and adoption of sustainable practices that enhance the Mississippi, according to riveraction.org.
There were activities and food options at several stops Sunday. On Arsenal Island, riders could write letters to service men and women and explore the playground at Memorial Park. On Sylvan Island in Moline, they could learn about mountain-trail riding from Friends of Off-Road Cycling.
On Campbell’s Island in East Moline, people could roast s’mores at the turtle fire pit, and see a live performance about the War of 1812 by the D.A.R. In Schwiebert Park, there was a yoga, ice cream and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Schwinn” on stage.
On Credit Island in Davenport, riders could build osprey boxes with River Action, make a take-home bird feeder and have a picture taken among the “Sunday in the Park” figures. At Ride the River headquarters in LeClaire Park in Davenport, families participated in adventure-themed games and activities, and had more food/drink options.
Tim Kresowik of Davenport, his wife, Jessica, and three kids enjoyed the ride for the second straight year.
“We had a good time last year, and it's a fun family activity along the river,” he said at LeClaire Park, with his kids – Jack, 8, Alex, 6, and Caroline, 4. Jessica said she used to do the ride with her dad when she was little.