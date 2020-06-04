Ride the River turns into Ride and Seek: annual Father's Day event changed because of coronavirus

With the annual Father's Day Ride the River bike event scuttled by the new coronavirus, sponsor River Action Inc. has come up with a whole new event that could be even more fun.
It's called Ride and Seek — an outdoor scavenger hunt/bike ride along the river that can be done at one's own pace anytime during the month of June. You can start and stop as you like, solving clues along the way.
When you register you will be sent in the mail (no packet pickup) a tube with a historic map containing 36 clues directing you to area landmarks along the 30-mile route. The point is to get exercise and solve as many of the clues as you can without having to worry about the crowds that can occur during a conventional Ride the River.
The clues do not build off each other and aren't in any particular order. River Action recommends figuring out the location of each clue and then planning your bike route(s).
Each clue has two parts: Figuring out where the clue directs you to go and, once you are at the location, finding the answer and writing it on your answer sheet.
When you've solved as many clues as you can, you submit your answers online by July 1, making you eligible for prizes such as an Apple iPod and a Keen Stage road bike.
Due to the unpredictable nature of trail conditions, if a clue is not safely accessible, participants are advised to place an "X" through the clue and describe the conditions preventing safe access on your answer sheet.
A potential trail closure at Bettendorf's Leach Park was announced after the clues were printed; bikes are allowed on the access road between the levee and river to find the clues in Leach Park.
River Action will provide updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@RiverAction).
In addition to the map and clues, the participant packet will include a River Action face mask, chalk for drawing pictures or positive messages on the trails and reflective snap bands for kids courtesy of the Davenport Noon Kiwanis.
Registration is $15 for adults (add $10 for a T-shirt) and $5 for youth 16 and under. To register, go to riveraction.org.
If you don't have a helmet, they are available for purchase at the River Action office for $10.
This is River Action's 36th annual Father's Day event.
