Ride the River turns into Ride and Seek: annual Father's Day event changed because of coronavirus

With the annual Father's Day Ride the River bike event scuttled by the new coronavirus, sponsor River Action Inc. has come up with a whole new event that could be even more fun.

It's called Ride and Seek — an outdoor scavenger hunt/bike ride along the river that can be done at one's own pace anytime during the month of June. You can start and stop as you like, solving clues along the way.

When you register you will be sent in the mail (no packet pickup) a tube with a historic map containing 36 clues directing you to area landmarks along the 30-mile route. The point is to get exercise and solve as many of the clues as you can without having to worry about the crowds that can occur during a conventional Ride the River.

The clues do not build off each other and aren't in any particular order. River Action recommends figuring out the location of each clue and then planning your bike route(s).