Riding the rapids at Sylvan Slough? A Moline alderman has floated the idea once the old I-74 bridge is down

New plans need new ideas, and one Moline alderman has several unorthodox proposals.
As Moline planners target uses for downtown land that becomes available Alderman has ideas for uses when old I-74 bridge is down with the demolition of the old Interstate 74 bridge, outside consultants have supplied a list of potential public developments.
Alderman Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward, meanwhile, has come up with some of his own.
He was the first, or one of the first, to suggest a zipline that would begin at the former KONE tower, now owned by Heritage Church. He suggested the adventure amenity could stretch all the way across the Mississippi River or to a small island off the Moline shoreline.
He first broached the idea with Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn in January of 2018. The idea still is being pursued, though no specifics, including the location of a zipline, have yet been determined.
More recently, Wendt shared two more ideas with colleagues on the City Council and their economic-development partner, Renew Moline.
He suggested looking into the possibility of using a set of the old bridge's piers that are being spared demolition to protect a mussel habitat for an outdoor video and music screen, operated from the shore. The proposal would use a "sail" to stretch between the pillars and supply a screen for a shore-operated projector.
Secondly, Wendt presented the idea of razing one of two hydroelectric dams at Sylvan Island in order to restore the rapids that previously existed there.
"I really think that's something that would bring people to Moline," he said of an opportunity to ride rapids in a kayak on the Mississippi River at Sylvan Island Slough. "I was trying to think of fun, active things."
It would appear, however, that both ideas face considerable roadblocks.
The remaining bridge piers
Two bridge pillars just off the Moline shoreline will stay where they are when the others are razed.
Environmental studies years ago discovered the presence of an established mussel colony at the piers, including species that are endangered: Spectaclecase, Sheepnose and Higgins Eye Pearlymussel.
The mussels removed from the Mississippi River bottom to get them out of harm's way during c…
Identified as "Pier K," the two structures are of particular environmental value.
"We did have a known resource of Spectaclecase," Kristen Lundh of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said. "There is riprap at the bottom of Pier K, and they're using the spaces between it.
"We don't have other mussels that do that. It was another reason to keep Pier K. And it's a good pier to retain because it's in Sylvan Slough, which already is a mussel resource."
While nearly 150,000 mussels were relocated from eight other piers to protect them from I-74 construction, Lundh said, the mussels at Pier K were not disturbed.
In the event of a project proposal at Pier K, it is likely a federal review by Fish & Wildlife, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies would be required, given the mussel protection.
George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, said warning lights eventually would be installed on Pier K to alert boaters to the presence of the structures, but any other disturbances likely would be prohibited.
Hydroelectric dams at Sylvan
For the foreseeable future, the hyrdoelectric dams that flank Sylvan Island still are in use.
Wendt's idea for restoring the Mississippi River rapids off Moline and Rock Island would require the elimination of at least one of the large structures that currently harnesses the river's power.
One dam is being used by the Rock Island Arsenal, which gets about 20% of its electricity from the hydro facility on the north side of the island.
The other dam, located on the southeast corner of Sylvan Island, is owned and operated by MidAmerican Energy.
"We do still use the hydro facility, which is comprised of four generating units," MidAmerican Energy's Geoff Greenwood said. "... there is currently one unit that is undergoing maintenance, but the other three units remain online. It was placed in service in 1941, and we have no plans to retire this facility."
The shallow bedrock at Sylvan Slough created the long-ago rapids, and the dams were built where they are to convert the water's energy into electrical energy.
Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action, said others had recognized the potential for bringing back the rapids, but the idea was not pursued because of the dam's ongoing usefulness for hydroelectricity.
Despite the obstacles in the way of Wendt's ideas, Renew Moline's president and CEO, Alexandria Elias, said she encourages him and others to continue to think creatively.
"I have been involved in a number of public projects that changed because of an idea that came from a member of the public," she said. "... soliciting ideas can be very valuable."