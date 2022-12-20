 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SANTA FUND

Rise from ashes: A Barstow couple is rebuilding after fire destroyed their home

On nearly every branch of Michelle and Luke Jackson's Christmas tree hangs a homemade ornament — family photos framed by Popsicle sticks and glitter-covered pine cones. 

Michelle made a special request of her family this year, asking for homemade ornaments to replace sentimental photos and ornaments lost to a fire that destroyed the family's Barstow home.

Michelle and Luke lost everything in the fire on Oct. 28, including their three beloved dogs. Their town, church and family rallied around them.

The couple remember the day clearly. 

Michelle had cooked hamburgers for dinner, but the couple decided to go to a Boy Scouts Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser in Rock Island instead.

They stopped by the store on their way back when Luke, who volunteers for the Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District, was paged for a fire. The initial dispatch included the wrong address, and Luke thought the neighbor's house was on fire. He hurried through check-out to rush back to Barstow. 

But before they could leave, the chief called. It wasn't a neighbor's house on fire; it was theirs.

"It was kind of jarring when we got there," Michelle said.

Typically, firefighters avoid battling blazes on their own homes, Luke said, to avoid hindering the process.

He jumped into the fight, though.

The fire was contained mostly to the kitchen, but the house is considered a total loss because of smoke and water damage, Luke said. 

Investigators determined the fire probably was started by one of their dogs. Michelle had left a pan of grease on the stove from cooking the hamburgers, and their poodle mix, Baxter, likely accidentally turned on the burner trying to reach the pan. 

Luke and Michelle plan to tear down the wreckage and rebuild a new home on the same site, which Luke and his parents first bought more than 25 years ago.

The couple moved in a few years ago to help his mother while she had health challenges, and they stayed in the house after she passed. 

As for the photos, clothes, furniture, her wedding dress, Bible, hand-me-down ornaments and other possessions lost to fire, smoke and water damage, Michelle said, "It's just stuff."

"The stuff that matters was us, and you know, we're OK," Michelle said.

The couple's insurance is paying for a rental home in Port Byron after they stayed in a motel for a short time. The place is a single-level, which makes it easier for Michelle to get around. She uses a walker as she recovers from a car crash that shattered her ankle.

"2022 hasn't really been our year," Michelle said. "But that's OK, because better days are coming. I really believe that."

The couple was awarded $1,000 as part of the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund program to help them rebuild their lives this Christmas. Michelle said they planned to use the funds to purchase replacements, like a new family Bible and toward rebuilding their home.

Pastor Rob Tevis with New Life Fellowship in East Moline nominated the couple for Santa Fund. 

"Every time I see them, they have a sense of hope about them, even if they're going through hard times," Tevis said. 

After Michelle's car accident early in the year, she said, church-going became more frequent. The Sunday after the fire, she wasn't sure if they were up to going to church.

"I was like, 'I think we should go', and that was the right decision because the outpouring of support from them was what we needed," Michelle said. "Pastor had us come up front and pray with us. I remember it was us, and then all of a sudden, I remember hearing Dad's voice and I remember seeing (my sister's) shoes, and feeling Mom's hand. All of a sudden, I realized we were surrounded."

Luke added:"Probably three-quarters of the parishioners were up there praying with us."

"We were surrounded, and that was exactly what we needed," Michelle said.

How to Donate to Santa Fund

If you wish to donate, you may mail a check payable to Lee Foundation Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801.

Or donate online at qconline.com/santafund.

Last year we raised a record $58,193.00 and helped more than 2,060 adults and children.

Our goal for this year is $55,000. Tyson Foods is sponsoring the program.

This year we will distribute gift cards to assist the clients of 16 area organizations:

Aldridge Early Learning Center, East Moline; The ARC of the Quad Cities, Rock Island; Bethany for Children and Families, Moline; Black Hawk College Foundation, Moline; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Moline; CASI (Illinois Senior Santa Program); EveryChild (formerly the Child Abuse Council), Moline; Children’s Therapy Center, Rock Island; Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Rock Island; Project Now, Rock Island; Rock Island County Senior Center, Rock Island; Safe Families for Children, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Milan; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Rock Island; and YouthHope, Moline.

2022 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund donors

Following is a partial list of donors to this year's Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund:

In memory of my parents, Bill and Stephanie Yokas, by Adrienne Johnson, $50.00

Paul and Sheila Guse, $200.00

In memory of all our departed Brothers and their Families, by Valley of Moline Scottish Rite, $250.00

In memory of my parents, Leonard and Frances Maenhout, from Linda, $100.00

Clarice Wunderlich, $100.00

In memory of Charlie, by Shirley Luebke, $100.00

In memory of loved ones, by Karen Speck, $50.00

Bill and Ruth Hartman, $50.00

Glenn and Nancy Winter, $100.00

Jim and Joyce Rice, $200.00

Jeff and Pam Griffith, $25.00

In memory of William J. Moellering, by Barbara Moellering, $75.00

Anonymous, $50.00

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hanson, $500.00

Steve and Karen Gustafson, $25.00

In memory of my Grandparents: Lee and Mary Ann, and Frankie and Blue Hair Granny, With Love, L.C., $50.00

In loving memory of Dennis Armstrong, who died April 14, 2022, by Nancy Polios, $50.00?

Anonymous, $5,000.00

Merry Christmas, by The Gab, $75.00

Anonymous, $25.00

Betsy, Molly, Jessica, Lisa, Kate, With love, GG and C & S, $100.00

In honor of Melody VanOteghem's 65th birthday, from Jeff and Maggie Woods, $25.00

Total to date: $9,375.00

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

