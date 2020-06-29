Rise in COVID-19 cases leads to Davenport fireworks, Rock Island Labor Day parade cancellations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no fireworks in Davenport.

The city announced Monday it will not hold “Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza,” a riverfront fireworks display originally scheduled for Friday, July 3. Mayor Mike Matson said the decision to postpone the event had everything to do with COVID-19.

Davenport officials decided to postpone the fireworks show to a later date after consulting with Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease expert who also works with the Scott County Health Department. The fireworks were planned after the traditional “Red, White & Boom” was canceled earlier this year.

“With the recent rise in cases in Scott County, the city has determined it best to postpone the Star Spangled Extravaganza” Mayor Mike Matson said. “We know that fireworks on the Fourth of July is a beloved tradition and that this decision will disappoint some people, but this is all for the safety of our community.”

During a press briefing Friday, Scott County Health Director Dr. Louis Katz said he would cancel the event, if it were his choice, citing the recent surge in cases.

Scott County reported 23 new cases on Monday, up 54 since Saturday, raising the total of confirmed cases to 620 as of 2 p.m. Monday. There have been 10 deaths.