Rise in COVID-19 cases leads to Davenport fireworks, Rock Island Labor Day parade, Salute to Labor picnic, cancellations

There will be no fireworks in Davenport.
The city announced Monday it will not hold “Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza,” a riverfront fireworks display originally scheduled for Friday, July 3. Mayor Mike Matson said the decision to postpone the event had everything to do with COVID-19.
Davenport officials decided to postpone the fireworks show to a later date after consulting with Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease expert who also works with the Scott County Health Department. The fireworks were planned after the traditional “Red, White & Boom” was canceled earlier this year.
“With the recent rise in cases in Scott County, the city has determined it best to postpone the Star Spangled Extravaganza” Mayor Mike Matson said. “We know that fireworks on the Fourth of July is a beloved tradition and that this decision will disappoint some people, but this is all for the safety of our community.”
During a press briefing Friday, Scott County Health Director Dr. Louis Katz said he would cancel the event, if it were his choice, citing the recent surge in cases.
Scott County reported 23 new cases on Monday, up 54 since Saturday, raising the total of confirmed cases to 620 as of 2 p.m. Monday. There have been 10 deaths.
The number of positive cases continued to rise all across Iowa, up 290 on Monday, for a total of 28,780 positive cases. There have been 708 deaths.
The Rock Island Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s and reported 11 new confirmed cases. Rock Island County has a total of 935 confirmed cases, and six patients are hospitalized.
Rock Island County officials are grappling with an outbreak at East Moline Correctional Facility, where 71 inmates and five employees have been sickened by the virus. The employees have all recovered, only six of the inmates have recovered.
In Illinois, there were 738 new cases on Monday, for a total of 142,461. There have been 6,902 deaths in Illinois.
The increase in COVID-19 infection across the Quad-Cities also prompted the City of Rock Island to announce the cancellation of the annual Labor Day parade. And the Rock Island County Democrats have canceled the 53rd Annual Salute to Labor Chicken Fry Picnic, originally scheduled for Labor Day.
Also Monday, the Rock Island Health Department started a community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Monday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. It is expected to remain available through Friday, July 10. Testing will not be available on Saturday, July 4. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Testing is available to Illinois residents, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-thru sites. Photo identification and contact information are required. Testing is available at no cost to every individual, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.
Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
