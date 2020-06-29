Rise in COVID-19 numbers forces postponement of Davenport fireworks display

Davenport is postponing its "Star Spangled Extravaganza” riverfront fireworks display scheduled for Friday.
With Scott County reporting a rising number of COVID-19 cases in recent days and on the advice of Dr. Louis Katz of the Scott County Health Department, city officials decided to postpone the fireworks show to a later date.
The planned fireworks were in response to community outcry for a fireworks event after “Red, White & Boom” was canceled earlier this year.
“With the recent rise in cases in Scott County, the City has determined it best to postpone the Star Spangled Extravaganza” Mayor Mike Matson said.
“We know that fireworks on the Fourth of July is a beloved tradition and that this decision this will disappoint some people, but this is all for the safety of our community.”
While the Star Spangled Extravaganza has been postponed, City leaders encourage residents to use caution when celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.
Public health officials recommend that those who are gathering at social events over the weekend continue to avoid large gatherings and maintain proper social distancing.
Those celebrating with fireworks must do so in the legally prescribed times of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
Further details on when the event will be rescheduled will be released at a later date.
