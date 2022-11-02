Rising food costs affect Thanksgiving table

Eating out this Thanksgiving may be more cost effective than making a meal at home. If that isn't an option, there are several Quad-Cities programs that provide ingredients or meals free-of-cost.

According to a Wells Fargo study that looked at Consumer Price Index and USDA data from fall 2021, the cost of food at restaurants has risen at a slower rate than food costs at the store — around 6% compared to 10%, respectively. Depending on where someone wants to go, it could save time and energy to eat out instead of in.

In the Quad-Cities, inflation has led to more residents relying on food pantries — which have been facing their own challenges with prices and a decreased number of donations. The Quad-City Times reported in July that the NorthPark and SouthPark food pantries have seen a 60% increase in need compared to the year before.

Local organizations will serve free Thanksgiving meals to the public this year, providing a chance for those feeling the effects of rising food costs to still have a holiday meal. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center will give out meals through curbside pick-up or delivery Nov. 18-20, and Bob Vogelbaugh, also known as Mr. Thanksgiving, hosts a Thanksgiving dinner every year.

If you're planning to cook at home, buying frozen or canned food could save some money in the check-out aisle. Thanksgiving staples have been affected by weather and other issues, and prices for ingredients like butter, flour and eggs have risen by double-digits.

Avian Influenza has impacted the turkey population, making costs of the traditional main meat even more expensive. Turkey prices are expected to be 23% more expensive than in the last quarter of 2021.

Prices of fruits and vegetables have risen by around 7%, with a cool spring and extreme weather conditions hitting crops.

One item that's seen a surplus rather than a shortage this year is sweet potatoes, according to the study, so they could be a more cost-effective alternative to other potatoes.