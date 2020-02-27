Risk of major flood in Quad Cities has gone down 'a little bit' but remains 'well above normal'

Several factors contribute to whether the Mississippi River will exceed its major flood stage of 18 feet, including ground soil moisture levels, snow packs, current river levels and precipitation, among others.

The second of the National Weather Service’s three spring-outlooks showed that soil moisture and snowpack — two important factors in spring flood risk — haven’t changed along the Mississippi River since the first report released two weeks ago.

River levels, frost depth and floating river ice all showed improvements. And for smaller rivers, snowpack had actually improved.

There’s also the chance that a “yo-yo” of temperature swings in the Midwest, particularly with above-freezing temperatures, could help “ripen the snow to melt.”

“We’ve gotten some release of water in the last few weeks. That’s a good thing,” Brooks said. “What we really want to see is a slow snow melt to give us an improved situation in the next few months.”