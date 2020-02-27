Risk of major flood in Quad Cities has gone down 'a little bit' but remains 'well above normal'

The probability of major flooding in the Quad-Cities remains unusually high — 95% — according to a spring-flood outlook released Thursday by the National Weather Service.
Still, some flood indicators showed improvements over the last two weeks, fueling hope that a major springtime flood of the Mississippi River won’t exceed the record set last year.
“There’s a much higher-than-normal risk for major flooding on the Mississippi River. Local rivers, we’re looking at near- to slightly-above risk for flooding,” Jessica Brooks, service hydrologist for the NWS-Quad Cities, said in a presentation at Riverdale City Hall Thursday afternoon.
But Brooks cautioned: "We're at a time of year where things can rapidly change. Two weeks from now, we could look at a completely different landscape for what our snowpack is doing up north, and how that's going to impact things."
The current outlooks shows a roughly 37% probability of a record flood of the Mississippi River at Rock Island. Along the Rock River, in Moline, the probability of a major flood is roughly 40%.
Several factors contribute to whether the Mississippi River will exceed its major flood stage of 18 feet, including ground soil moisture levels, snow packs, current river levels and precipitation, among others.
You have free articles remaining.
The second of the National Weather Service’s three spring-outlooks showed that soil moisture and snowpack — two important factors in spring flood risk — haven’t changed along the Mississippi River since the first report released two weeks ago.
River levels, frost depth and floating river ice all showed improvements. And for smaller rivers, snowpack had actually improved.
There’s also the chance that a “yo-yo” of temperature swings in the Midwest, particularly with above-freezing temperatures, could help “ripen the snow to melt.”
“We’ve gotten some release of water in the last few weeks. That’s a good thing,” Brooks said. “What we really want to see is a slow snow melt to give us an improved situation in the next few months.”
The two most important factors to watch are the rate of snowmelt, particularly in the northern parts of the Mississippi River Valley, and springtime precipitation. “That’s all going to determine how severe flooding could be this spring,” Brooks said.
The third spring-flood outlook will be reported on March 12. Current models show the highest probability of peak flooding in mid- or late-April.
“The threat has gone down a little bit—not a lot, but a little bit over the last few weeks,” she said in summary. “You’re going to be reliant on spring rains, unless we’re hit by snow in the next month or so.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.