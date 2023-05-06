The National Weather Service warned Saturday afternoon of two chances for severe weather risks, including tornadoes, through Sunday night.

The release, issued at 3:34 p.m., said the primary threat Saturday night and into early Sunday would be hail, though wind gusts and tornadoes were possible.

The NWS provided a numbered scale that describes potential weather risks. Each category includes a one-word description. It runs from 1 (marginal) to 5 (high).

The risk for Saturday and early Sunday in the Quad-Cities was rated a 2 or “slight”, the release states. Should storms form, the hail could be large and the winds robust enough to cause damage.

Tornadoes, should they form, were expected to be isolated.

From late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, the risk for the bulk of the Quad-Cities increases, with severe storms likely, the release states. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.

The bulk of the Quad-Cities’ risk is expected to increase to a 3 (enhanced) during that time frame, the release states.