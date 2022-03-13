Risk of spring flooding along Mississippi River decreases; drought conditions worsen

The chance of flooding on the Mississippi River in northwest Illinois and eastern Iowa has decreased slightly, according to the third and final spring flood outlook released Thursday by the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities.

Thursday's outlook shows a near normal spring flood risk for the Mississippi River and near to slightly below normal spring flood risk for local tributaries.

The flood risk decreased slightly for the Mississippi, with little or no change noted for area tributary rivers since the weather service's last outlook in late-February.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service in Davenport said the main drivers of any flooding this year will be the rate of snowmelt from the upper Mississippi River Basin and any future rain events.

"The snow depth looks to be about 2 to 4 inches above normal in some places north of Minneapolis,” Gibbs said. "But south of Minneapolis into northern Iowa, the snow depth is 2 to 6 inches below normal, so those two pretty much wash out. If the snowmelt comes all at once that will increase our chances for spring flooding, and if we get some heavy rain that will increase the chances even more."

Drought as well could play a mitigating factor, Gibbs said.

The entire Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities region is in a moderate drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern and southernmost counties along the Mississippi River are abnormally dry.

All counties in west-central and northern Illinois, including Mercer and Rock island counties, are in a moderate drought, and surrounding counties are abnormally dry.

Virtually all of eastern Minnesota along the Mississippi River is abnormally dry with a couple of pockets of moderate drought.

With the exception of an area of about seven counties in the west central part of the state, Wisconsin is suffering a large amount of moderate drought, with a couple of areas suffering severe drought or abnormally dry conditions.

As a result, any rain that falls north of the Quad-City region should be taken in by the dry ground, Gibbs said.

River levels as well remain relatively low.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, was at 6.38 feet at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and was expected to continue slowly falling the rest of the week. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

The Rock River at Moline stood at 8.59 feet at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Flood stage there is 12 feet.

There is room for water in the rivers, Gibbs said.

As such the chances for minor spring flooding on the Mississippi River at Rock Island is 66%, down slightly from the 69% from the last flood outlook, but higher than the historical chances of 61%.

The chance of moderate flooding is 49%, slightly lower than the historical chances of 51%, and the chances for major flooding along the Mississippi River at Rock Island is 19%, lower than the historical chances of 24%.

The chances of flooding on the Rock River at Moline is 28%, lower than the historical probabilities of 55%. The chances for moderate flooding is 16%, lower than the historical chances of 31%; and the chances for major flooding is 10%, lower than the historical probabilities of 22%.

This week’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s through Thursday. A chance of rain enters the forecast Thursday night into Friday, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s forecast for Saturday.

