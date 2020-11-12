Rita Hart campaign files for recount in Iowa District 2 race

Rita Hart for Iowa said Thursday the campaign will file for a complete recount in all 24 counties in the 2nd Congressional District, citing numerous counting and tabulation irregularities over the last week.

By end of the day Friday, the campaign will deliver written filings to all 24 county auditors in person outlining the request for a recount.

“With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted. Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation. Given the errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, we are moving forward today with requests for a complete recount of each precinct in the Second Congressional District to make sure all results have been reported accurately,” said Campaign Manager Zach Meunier.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that it will not call the race until results are officially certified by the Secretary of State. Iowa law generally requires a party seeking a recount to post a bond, but because the currently understood margin in this race is so narrow, Rita Hart for Iowa will not need to post a bond.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0