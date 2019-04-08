The annual Fish & Fire friendraiser-fundraiser for River Action Inc., Davenport, will be Friday, April 26, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, featuring a catfish fry, presentation of the organization's 20th annual Eddy Awards, a silent auction and a wine grab.
Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with presentation of awards.
The Eddys recognize individuals and organizations that have gone against the current to get things done, accomplishing outstanding riverfront activity or development that is well-designed and environmentally responsible.
Awards are presented in the six categories of education, design, arts, stewardship, revitalization and river activity.
Tickets are $50; $12 for ages 8 to 16; free for those under eight and $425 for a table of 10. River Action members receive a 30 percent discount. Reservations are required by April 20.
Sign up online at riveraction.org or mail a check to River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, IA 52803.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-322-2969.
The dinner is an opportunity for regular people, artists, policy makers, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, elected officials and philanthropists from all walks of life gather to celebrate the river and the good work being done to make it and the communities along it more resilient.
River Action is an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the river and the communities around it.
In addition: River Action is celebrating Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, with environmental stewardship activities at Bettendorf's Pigeon Creek Park.
Participants are asked to meet at AmeriCold Logistics, 6875 State St., to enter the park and be ready to plant trees, move debris to be chipped, pick up trash and remove invasive plant species.
Snacks, gloves, and bags will be provided. Limited gardening supplies will be available, so bring your own trowels or shovels.