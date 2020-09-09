River Action hosting environmental film series

The first two showings in a series of environmental films will be Sunday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.
River Action is partnering with the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation and Nahant Marsh to host five environmental films this year, beginning with two showings on Sept. 13.
Get tickets in advance online at riveraction.org/filmseries. Tickets will also be available at the door but seating is limited to 32 for each movie to accommodate social distancing. Face coverings are required.
"Brower Youth Awards" and "Deer 139" will be shown at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Each year the Brower Youth Award recognizes the work of young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. The winners demonstrate excellent environmental leadership in the communities in which they live. The work of four winners will be highlighted.
Those stories will be followed by "Deer 139" in which four young scientists and adventurers unveil the mysteries of long-distance migration and make a case for sustaining intact landscapes by following the deer’s trail through the mountainous wilderness.
Also on the schedule:
Sunday, September 20, "Honeyland" at Blue Grass Drive-in Theater, Blue Grass, Iowa, 774 West Mayne St at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)
This film has made it onto several best-films-of-the-year lists and was the most awarded film from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. This film follows a woman in the mountains of Macedonia cultivating honey using sustainable ancient beekeeping traditions, which shows the delicate balance between nature and humanity.
Sunday, September 27, "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," Blue Grass Drive-in Theater at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)
Third in a trilogy that includes "Manufactured Landscapes" (2006) and "Watermark" (2013), the film follows the research of an international body of scientists, the Anthropocene Working Group who, after nearly 10 years of research, argue that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-20th century because of profound and lasting human changes to the Earth.
For more information call River Action at 563-322-2969.
