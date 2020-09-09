River Action hosting environmental film series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first two showings in a series of environmental films will be Sunday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

River Action is partnering with the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation and Nahant Marsh to host five environmental films this year, beginning with two showings on Sept. 13.

Get tickets in advance online at riveraction.org/filmseries. Tickets will also be available at the door but seating is limited to 32 for each movie to accommodate social distancing. Face coverings are required.

"Brower Youth Awards" and "Deer 139" will be shown at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Each year the Brower Youth Award recognizes the work of young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. The winners demonstrate excellent environmental leadership in the communities in which they live. The work of four winners will be highlighted.

Those stories will be followed by "Deer 139" in which four young scientists and adventurers unveil the mysteries of long-distance migration and make a case for sustaining intact landscapes by following the deer’s trail through the mountainous wilderness.

Also on the schedule: