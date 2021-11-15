 Skip to main content
River Action now accepting Eddy Award nominations
River Action now accepting Eddy Award nominations

Each year River Action honors individuals and organizations that best represent the spirit of true river action. The Eddy Awards recognize those who go against the current, as in an eddy, to provide outstanding riverfront activity or development, well-designed and environmentally responsible.

Eddy Award nominations are accepted for the following categories: art, design, education, revitalization, river activity and stewardship.

To do an online nomination, visit riveraction.org. Letters may be sent to: River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport 52803.

The deadline for receiving nominations is Jan. 25, 2022.

Awards will be announced during River Action’s 20th annual Friendraiser and Fundraiser, Fish and Fire, an Earth Day Celebration to be held on Friday, April 22.

For more information, call 563-322-2969.

-- STAFF

