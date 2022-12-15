River Action offering rain barrel specials for the holidays

Green, with a red bow attached, 60-gallon rain barrels are available through River Action, and diverters for the downspout come with each. Depending on the size of the downspout needed, barrels are $90 or $95 and come with a spigot to fit a garden hose. For the holiday season, River Action is offering special which features every 10th person to buy a barrel will receive it at half the price.