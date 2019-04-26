Olivia Dorothy comes by her feisty spirit naturally.
Her dad was an environmental lawyer for the state of Illinois, her mom was an avowed feminist, and their friends were activists. "We were not brought up to be polite," Dorothy said, referring to herself and her two brothers.
As for her interest in nature and rivers in particular, that came naturally too, as her parents took her paddling with their friends on the Middle Fork of the Vermillion River near Danville.
Even as a child, Dorothy realized that the Vermillion was somehow prettier than others she'd seen. It had trees on its banks and the water was clear. She asked her parents why. That's when she learned that her parents' friends were the very people who had secured the river's designation as "wild and scenic," protecting it from damming and development.
As an adult, Dorothy, 33, has followed her heart in working for rivers; she currently is associate director for Mississippi River management for American Rivers, a nonprofit environmental group founded in 1973 with a goal of protecting and restoring rivers.
For her work, Dorthy was chosen as one of eight people or organizations to receive an Eddy Award this year from River Action Inc., a Davenport nonprofit that promotes the Mississippi River and surrounding communities. Eddy Awards celebrate those who have gone against the current, as in an eddy, to achieve excellence on the river.
They were presented Friday night during the group's 17th annual fundraiser at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.
Citing Dorothy's efforts in the category of stewardship, River Action executive director Kathy Wine said that "if there is a woman perfectly suited to our times, someone who seemingly embodies all the principles and preoccupations pervading river revival, it might well be Olivia Dorothy.
"She has stood in front of powerful audiences and urged them to action," Wine said. "In all meetings, we note that Olivia always seems to know the most influential river person."
Dorothy's job is to advocate for, and help bring about, conservation goals in the stretch of the Mississippi from its Minnesota headwaters down to Cairo, Illinois.
She works with such organizations as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, making it her business to know what they're up to, then ensuring that American Rivers' viewpoint is heard and taken into account.
Her work requires her to read dry engineering studies and legislative proposals, sit through hours of public forums on policy and spend a lot of time in a car or airplane, getting to these places.
Her guiding principle through all of this is to consider "what is best for the river and go from there," she said on recent day in her East Moline home, her newborn daughter sleeping on her chest in a cloth sling.
To do what's best for the river, Dorothy takes science and applies it to law. That is, "how do you make better regulations based on emerging science and new science?" she said.
A prime example of this was American Rivers' recent listing of the Upper Mississippi as one of the 10 "most endangered" rivers in the United States because of increased flooding and because of illegal raising of levees that it says has intensified flooding downstream.
While the people building the levees were just trying to protect themselves, American Rivers' stance is that the country can no longer rely on bigger and higher floodwalls as a means of flood protection.
Instead, there needs to be a mindset shift that promotes natural and nature-based solutions, such as wetland and floodplain restoration and levee setbacks, the organization states.
Another example of her work in the regulatory vein is that she wrote the language of the Water Resources Development Act that was passed by Congress last year. This legislation creates a new river restoration program that clarifies what the Corps can do with old infrastructure. If there is dam, for example, that is no longer being used, they can remove it, do ecosystem restoration and turn it over to another entity to manage. In other words, the Corps can "take out what they put in," she said. "This clears a ton of hurdles."
As the mother of two young children, Dorothy has had conversations with herself about how much time away from home her job requires. "But the flip side of that is that I'm working to make the world a better place for my kids."
And, yes, she does have hope for the future.
But it will require work and political will to address pressing problems.
"You don't save the river by being on the river," she said. "You save the river by sitting in conference rooms with no light and by sitting at home staring at a computer. That's what it takes to save a river. And a lot of windshield time."
When Dorothy was little and people asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, she told them she wanted to be an environmentalist.
"My parents didn't tell me that wasn't a job," she laughed.
But she has made it one. She learned early on that "people have to work to protect the environment ... In this world, it doesn't happen automatically."
Chuck Oestreich
Chuck Oestreich
SUBMITTED
Jack Cullen, Q2030
Jac Cullen
Contributed
071516-Staff-Mugs-Gaul
Times reporter Alma Gaul
042519-mda-nws-eddyawards
Olivia Dorothy of American Rivers is among 2019 winners of Eddy Awards from River Action.
Submitted
Solar panels at MetroLINK
MetroLINK is installing a photovoltaic solar panel array on its new transit maintenance facility now being built in Rock Island by Bush Construction. The system is expected to generate 80 percent of the power needed for the building.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
110817-TOY-EXHIBIT-006
The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport
Andy Abeyta QUAD-CITY TIMES
042618-qct-qca-feature-002
The bird feeder tended by the Quad City Audubon Society on Davenport's Credit Island has been a lifesaver for birds for many years.
ANDY ABEYTA / Quad-City Times
THE GREAT RIVER-0900
Located along the Mississippi River in the southeast corner of Iowa Fort Madison, Iowa has a population of 11,000.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0901
Old Fort Madison Site Manager Dr. Eugene Watkins looks across the site August 10, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0902
The former Iowa State Penitentiary facility in Fort Madison had been empty since its inmates were moved on August 1, 2015 to the new facility completed in 2014. A nonprofit, Historic Iowa State Penitentiary Inc., is seeking funds to preserve the structure. An open house at the old site drew big crowds May 7, 2017, encouraging local residents who want to preserve the historic structure, parts of which date to 1839. The crowd, estimated to be in the thousands, lined up to get a look at the penitentiary, a landmark previously closed to the general public.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0903
The former Iowa State Penitentiary facility in Fort Madison had been empty since its inmates were moved on August 1, 2015 to the new facility completed in 2014. A nonprofit, Historic Iowa State Penitentiary Inc., is seeking funds to preserve the structure. An open house at the old site drew big crowds May 7, 2017, encouraging local residents who want to preserve the historic structure, parts of which date to 1839. The crowd, estimated to be in the thousands, lined up to get a look at the penitentiary, a landmark previously closed to the general public.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0904
The authentically reconstructed buildings at the old Fort Madison site allow visitors to experience daily life of the men, women, and children who inhabited this factory post from 1808 to 1813.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0905
Looking out to the Mississippi River through at the old Fort Madison stockade walls which are made of logs placed side by side vertically with the tops sharpened to provide security.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0906
Fort Madison was attacked numerous times during the War of 1812. The fighting around the fort began with Winnebago harassment in March and April 1812, which killed two soldiers. In September 1812 Fort Madison was targeted as part of Tecumseh’s Offensive and sustained a four-day siege in which one soldier was killed. Again in April and May 1813 the post was harassed by hostile warriors allied to the British. In July 1813 six soldiers were killed in two separate skirmishes outside the fort. Periodic harassment continued until the fort was finally abandoned in November 1813 due to the failure of the contractor to supply the fort with usable rations.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0907
Old Fort Madison Site Manager Dr. Eugene Watkins talks about all the items bought and traded for with Native American tribes at the site on the Fort Madison, Iowa riverfront August 10, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0908
Old Fort Madison Site Manager Dr. Eugene Watkins demonstrates how to load and fire a 1795 U.S. Model Springfield smooth bore 69 caliber flintlock musket.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0909
Old Fort Madison Site Manager Dr. Eugene Watkins demonstrates how to load and fire a 1795 U.S. Model Springfield smooth bore 69 caliber flintlock musket.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0910
Old Fort Madison Site Manager Dr. Eugene Watkins demonstrates how to load and fire a 1795 U.S. Model Springfield smooth bore 69 caliber flintlock musket.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0911
Old Fort Madison Site Manager Dr. Eugene Watkins at the site on the Fort Madison, Iowa riverfront August 10, 2017. The old fort is the Midwest's oldest American military garrison on the upper Mississippi River. The fur trading post on the frontier of the Missouri Territory was home to Captain Horatio Stark's Company of the First Regiment, United States Infantry, from 1808 to 1813.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0912
During a tour with family members 10-year-old John Kennedy of La Grange, Missouri. happily got in the jail cell at the North Lee County Historical Society Museums at 814 10th Street in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0913
A display of all the inmates that were hanged in the penitentiary outside the jail cell at the North Lee County Historical Society Museums at 814 10th Street in Fort Madison, Iowa. Before the abolition of capital punishment in Iowa, executions were performed at Fort Madison. An interesting note in the history of the prison was the execution of Victor Feguer. Feguer was a drifter who had murdered Dubuque doctor Edward Bartels. After appeals that went as far as President John F. Kennedy were denied, Feguer was executed by hanging on March 15, 1963. Feguer was the last inmate in the Federal prison system to be put to death for nearly 40 years until the execution of Timothy McVeigh at the Terre Haute, Indiana Federal Prison in 2001.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0914
North Lee County Historical Society Museums volunteer Andy Andrews explains how an Edison Phonograph player operates to members of the Kennedy family from La Grange, Missouri August 10, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0915
The Way Car, known by most as "The Caboose" is located outside the North Lee County Historical Society on the Fort Madison riverfront.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0916
Inside the Way Car, known by most as "The Caboose" is located outside the North Lee County Historical Society on the Fort Madison riverfront.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0917
Kids ride down a carnival slide during a fair in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0918
Inside the Way Car, known by most as "The Caboose" is located outside the North Lee County Historical Society on the Fort Madison riverfront.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0919
Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison is home to Soldier's Circle, where former and present City of Fort Madison residents who qualify as veterans under the Iowa Department of Veteran's Affairs requirements may be interred. A Memorial Day Service is held each year at Soldier's Circle followed 30 minutes later by a memorial service at the Veteran's Memorial in Riverview Park.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0920
A road sign noting distances and direction to points of interest both near and far on the Mississippi River Road in Montrose, Iowa
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0921
Dave's Old Fashion Meats on North 1st Street (Mississippi River Road) in Montrose, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0922
Dave's Old Fashion Meats on North 1st Street (Mississippi River Road) in Montrose, Iowa is popular with locals but has a customer base the reaches out hundreds of miles.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0923
Dave Beelman opened Dave’s Old Fashion Meats in Montrose on July 5, 2004 and has enjoyed enormous success in the small community ever since. Known for tender aged, corn-fed beef, hand cut tenderloins, smoked meats, home-made sausages and brats, and products made from customers boneless deer meat.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0924
A plaque noting Montrose was the birthplace of Cal McVey, Iowa's first professional baseball player outside the Montrose Riverfront Heritage Center Museum.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0925
A sailboat anchored on the Montrose riverfront Thursday, August 10, 2017. The area was strategically important historically because it is at the head of the Des Moines Rapids, a major impediment to river traffic that caused large boats to land in this area and transfer freight overland to avoid the rapids. Montrose was the location of Fort Des Moines No. 1, a military post from 1834-1837.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0926
The area around Montrose, Iowa has been occupied continuously since at least the 1780s, when Quashquame's village was established nearby. From 1839-1846 Montrose was the home of many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. This was especially true in 1839 when many people lived in an abandoned barracks at Montrose that served as a good short term residence while homes were being built in Nauvoo. Among Montrose's residents at this time were Brigham Young, Wilford Woodruff and Erastus Snow. Despite legends that the streets of Montrose were aligned to allow a direct view of the Nauvoo Temple across the Mississippi River in Illinois,[5] the streets actually align with the 1834 layout of Fort Des Moines.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0927
A staircase is seen leading up to a residence at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0928
An old air boat is seen at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0929
Posted prices and a check-in dropbox are seen at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0930
Groundskeeper Catherine Whitmore gives a tour of the shoreline at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0931
A "leanin' post" bar top is seen along the shore of the Mississippi River at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0932
Open camp sites along the river are seen at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0933
Groundskeeper Catherine Whitmore walks along the shoreline talking about cleanup work in progress after flooding at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017. Whitmore says the work seems to be a never-ending project but cherishes it as it helped her through a difficult divorce and also helped her lose a lot of weight because of her more active lifestyle.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0934
A fishing boat is seen on shore of a small fishing pond at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0935
Campers are seen set up in their spots at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0936
A pair of binoculars are seen hanging through a window reflecting trees at The Edge of the River campground in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0937
A number of classic car signs are seen on a building in Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0938
Illinois state route 96 is seen passing through Dallas City, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0939
A neighborhood street along the Mississippi River at Ernie Pyle Drive and Mustard Street is seen in Pontoosuc, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0940
The Stephen L. Colby tow of Marquette Transportation is seen traveling along the Mississippi River in Pontoosuc, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0941
The architecture and scaffolding of the Highway 9 bridge is seen Niota, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0942
The grave site and family home of Joseph Smith, an American religious leader and founder of Mormonism and the Latter Day Saint movement, is seen in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0943
The Pioneer Memorial shelter is seen alongside the Mississippi River in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0944
Tourists walk up to the shore of the Mississippi River at the Pioneer Memorial point in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0945
A covered wagon is seen on display on a raft at the Pioneer Memorial point in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0946
Waves off the Mississippi River splash up into the brush on shore in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0947
The Angel Moroni figure, an angel who is believed to have visited Joseph Smith on multiple occasions, is seen at the top of the Nauvoo Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0948
An inscription above the doorway to the Nauvoo Temple is seen in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0949
The Nauvoo Temple is seen in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0950
A scene in a religious pageant is seen on an outdoor stage in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0951
A scene in a religious pageant is seen on an outdoor stage in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0952
A red-tailed hawk is seen flying along the shores of the Mississippi River in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0953
The American flag flies at a Veteran's memorial in the middle of the junction between U.S. Route 136 and Illinois Route 96 in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017. The memorial is dedicated to all men and women of Hancock County who serve or have served their country.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0954
A statue of a bald eagle taking flight is seen at a Veteran's memorial in the middle of the junction between U.S. Route 136 and Illinois Route 96 in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017. The memorial is dedicated to all men and women of Hancock County who serve or have served their country.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0955
Marshall Case, 12, of Hamilton fishes on the dock while his brother Logan, 10, walks farther down Chaney Creek to look for a good spot in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0956
Water lilies are seen growing on the surface of Chaney Creek in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0957
Water lilies are seen growing on the surface of Chaney Creek in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0958
Marshall Case, 12, of Hamilton fishes on the dock while his brother Logan, 10, casts his line into Chaney Creek after a few minutes searching for a good spot in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0959
Water lilies are seen on the Mississippi River at Hoot Owl Rest Area in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0960
Water lilies are seen on the Mississippi River at Hoot Owl Rest Area in Hamilton, Illinois, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0961
The Keokuk Power Plant is seen on the shore of the Mississippi River in Keokuk, Iowa, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0962
Lock and Dam 19 is seen on the Mississippi River in Keokuk, Iowa, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0963
Lock and Dam 19 is seen on the Mississippi River in Keokuk, Iowa, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0964
Moonlight illuminates the Keokuk riverfront an the Keokuk-Hamilton bridge August 8, 2017. The bridge is a steel girder, 4-lane structure from Keokuk, Iowa to Hamilton, Illinois. It carries U.S. Route 136 across the Mississippi River. The bridge was built in 1985, taking over automobile traffic from the Keokuk Rail Bridge. During the Mississippi River flooding of 1993, rising river levels temporarily made the bridge inaccessible from the Illinois side of the river; later, gravel was layered over the threatened section of U.S. 136 to raise its level and keep the road and bridge accessible for the remaining flood period.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0965
Easley visible from a distance at night is the light from the steeple of the United Presbyterian Church at the riverside in downtown Keokuk, Iowa. Located at 102 Main Street, locals say, "It's easy to get to the church by the river, just look up."
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0966
The history of the sternwheel steamboat George M. Verity on the riverfront in Keokuk, Iowa. In 1927 a Minneapolis-St. Paul group formed the Upper Mississippi Barge Line Company to seek extension of the Inland Waterways Service to the upper Mississippi River. The new company raised money and built a fleet of barges and towboats. Three towboats were built by the Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works and were completed that same year. The three paddlewheel steamboats were the C.C. Webber, the S.S. Thorpe, and the John W. Weeks. The three vessels were designed by noted naval architect Thomas Rees Tarn and cost $175,000 each, a considerable amount in those days. The S.S. Thorpe was named after Samuel S. Thorpe, the first president of the Upper Mississippi Barge Line. The Thorpe’s original specifications were 130.1 feet long, 35.1 feet wide, and 5.1 feet deep. Overall length of the vessel was 162.5 feet. It was equipped with two water tube boilers and two tandem-compound steam engines that turned the 19-foot diameter paddlewheel at 19 RPM. On August 15, 1927 the S.S. Thorpe departed from St. Louis with three barges carrying 1600 tons of coal. The S.S. Thorpe was under the command of Captain Oscar Olsen and had a crew of 28. This maiden voyage was a major turning point in American transportation history for it marked the reopening of the Upper Mississippi River to commercial traffic. The S.S. Thorpe passed Keokuk on August 18 and the local Daily Date City made the following report in an editorial entitled “Revival of River Traffic Predicted”: “The towboat S.S. Thorpe with three barges made its first visit to Keokuk Thursday of last week on its maiden voyage up the river. It has a small consignment of freight for Keokuk, the first time anything has been brought here by river for many a year…” That same year the Federal government’s Inland Waterways Corp. (IWC), a government backed corporation that had high hopes of reinvigorating river traffic, was created and leased and later bought all of the Upper Mississippi Barge Line’s equipment. IWC’s Federal Barge Line began regular freight service between St. Louis and Minneapolis. But with no locks and dams and only a six-foot channel at best, service was irregular, especially during the summer and fall shipping seasons. Beginning in the 1930’s Congress began funding the U.S. Army Corp of Engineer’s 9-foot-channel project projects that resulted in today’s 29 locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River. The S.S. Thorpe’s maiden voyage marked the development of towboat and barge transportation on the Upper Mississippi River. Today’s towboats, powered by two 3,000 HP diesel engines, routinely handle 15 barges with a total capacity of 22,500 tons of cargo, the equivalent of 225 freight cars or 1,125 18-wheelers. For the next thirteen years the Thorpe worked for the Federal Barge Line on the Upper Mississippi River. With the advent of more powerful diesel powered towboats the S.S. Thorpe was sold to the American Rolling Mills Company, better known as Armco Steel, in 1940. The name of the vessel was changed to the George M. Verity, in honor of Armco Steel’s founder. Several modifications were made to the vessel before it began its service on the Ohio River. Four staterooms and a lounge were added to the new Texas deck to accommodate company visitors and in 1945 a new herringbone V-shaped paddlewheel replaced the old conventional paddlewheel. The hull was also widened by adding on fuel tank extensions. By the time the George M. Verity ended its service in 1960 it had made 1,018 trips between West Virginia and Ohio and delivered 10,108,000 tons of coal. In 1960 the Keokuk River Museum Committee was formed after Harold Heule, an Ohio riverboat captain from Keokuk, notified the Lee County Historical Society that the George M. Verity was to be retired. The Committee acquired the Vessel for $1 from Armco with the provisions that it would be used as a museum and that the name would be unchanged. The 575-ton sternwheeler was beached at Victory Park along the Keokuk riverfront by digging a trench, constructing concrete foundations, floating the George M. Verity into the trench, and finally filling the trench back in. The George M. Verity was dedicated as a river museum on June 2, 1962. 1990 the National Park Service designated the George M. Verity a National Historic Landmark. This historic sternwheel steamboat provides a fascinating insight into river history by allowing visitors to view its original boiler, machinery, crew quarters and pilothouse.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0967
Cyclist make their way south along the Mississippi River Road towards Keokuk, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0968
Isaac Galland married Nancy Harris on March 22, 1811, in Madison County, Ohio. Five years later, in 1816, he married his second wife, Margaret Knight, and moved to Washington County, Indiana. He relocated several times, living in Owen County, Indiana, by 1820 and Edgar County, Illinois, shortly thereafter. He moved to Horselick Grove (later Hancock County), Illinois, in 1824. Galland left both women behind when he traveled down the Ohio River to Indiana Territory. He studied and practiced medicine among settlers, which is why he is referred to as "Doctor" Galland in some documents. He learned "several American Indian languages and gained the trust of the Indians, among whom he would live and trade for much of his life". He married for the third time, Hannah Kinney, on October 5, 1826. In 1827, they moved to a remote site on the eastern bank of the Mississippi River at Yellow Banks, the site of present-day Oquawka, Illinois, where he established a trading post. Two years later, in 1829, Galland sold his post and moved across the river arriving in unorganized U.S. territory, four years before permanent settlement began in Iowa. He established the settlement of Nashville on the west bank of the Mississippi River in what is now Lee County, Iowa, where he practiced medicine and founded a trading post. He promoted Nashville as a future commercial center and when families joined the settlement, Galland hired a teacher and built a log house founding the first school in a what would become Iowa Territory. In the harsh frontier conditions, his wife died, leaving him with two very young children.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0969
The replica of the Galland School is located on the Mississippi River Road located north of the city of Keokuk, Iowa. I 1829, Isaac Galland moved across the Mississippi River four years before permanent settlement began in Iowa. He established the settlement of Nashville in what is now Lee County, Iowa, where he practiced medicine and founded a trading post. He promoted Nashville as a future commercial center and when families joined the settlement, Galland hired a teacher and built a log house founding the first school in a what would become Iowa Territory.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0970
Motor vessels move barges and equipment through Pool 19 of the Upper Mississippi River. The pool extends 46.3 miles from Lock and Dam 19 in Keokuk to Lock and Dam 18 in Gladstone, IL. Pool 19 contains 30,466 acres of aquatic habitat. The upper roughly half of Pool 19 contains islands, side channels, and backwaters while the lower half is a broad expanse of open water. The upper half of Pool 19 is levied. The Skunk River enters the Mississippi River in Pool 19.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0971
Jeff Brower owner of B&H Marine in Keokuk, Iowa works on repairing a Mercury 20 hp boat motor for a customer Thursday, August 10, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0972
With a cold cup of coffee and the watchful eyes of Creston Arthur, right and Gene Holtkamp, Jeff Brower owner of B&H Marine in Keokuk, Iowa works on repairing a boat motor Thursday, August 10, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0973
Chief Keokuk was a member of the Sauk tribe in the Middle Mississippi River Valley and was noted for his policy of cooperation with the U.S. government during the Black Hawk War of 1832. In 1883 the remains of Keokuk were removed from Kansas and reinterred in the newly created Rand Park in Keokuk, Iowa. The park is located on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi with a panoramic view of the river. The statue on the Chief Keokuk gravesite was dedicated in 1913, replacing the previous stone top of the monument. The statue was created by noted Iowa sculptor Nellie Walker.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0974
12-year-old Justus Berquam rides his all-terrain vehicle outside his families home on Franklin Street in Keokuk, Iowa August 10, 2017. The home built in 1848 by "Honest" John McCune a riverboat captain at that time. "People thought I was crazy at the time I bought it'" Gary Berquam said of the historic home, "I had a custom built home I sold to get this, it was nice but it didn't have the character and history of this home." The stately looking home overlooks the Keokuk Energy Center and Dam on the Mississippi River. The home required a lot of work before his family could move in. Berquam said, "It was in pretty rough shape but it was worth it."
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0975
12-year-old Justus Berquam rides his all-terrain vehicle on the hillside outside his families historic home on Franklin Street in Keokuk, Iowa August 10, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0976
At the Mississippi River front in Keokuk, Iowa is Lock and Dam No. 19 and power plant.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0977
A worker welds on a panel at Lock and Dam No. 19 on the Mississippi River front in Keokuk, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0978
The Keokuk Bridge, also known as the Keokuk Municipal Bridge, carries a double deck single track railway and highway bridge across the Mississippi River in the USA between Keokuk, Iowa and Hamilton, Illinois, just downstream of Mississippi Lock and Dam number 19. It was designed by Ralph Modjeski and constructed 1915–1916 on the piers of its predecessor that was constructed in 1869–1871. Following the completion of the Keokuk-Hamilton Bridge, the upper deck of this bridge, on the Keokuk side, was converted to an observation deck to view the nearby lock and dam; this deck is no longer used for road traffic, but is still used for rail traffic. The bridge was originally owned by the Keokuk & Hamilton Bridge company, but following financial problems in the 1940s, the bridge was given to the City of Keokuk in late 1948. The bridge was originally the western terminus of the Toledo, Peoria & Western Railroad. Today, it serves the Keokuk Junction Railway with an occasional train crossings for interconnection and river terminal services. Only the Keokuk side of the highway bridge has been converted, the bridge's upper highway deck is abandoned. The river traffic (barges and boats) have the right-of-way, so the swing section remains open until a train needs to cross the river.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0979
Visitors to the Keokuk Bridge, also known as the Keokuk Municipal Bridge write their names and lock them to the fence on the end of the structure overlooking the Mississippi River and Lock and Dam number 19.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0980
The Keokuk Junction Railway (KJRY) acquired the local yard trackage and switching rights from the bankrupt Rock Island lines, and in 1981 they bought all of the shares of the Keokuk Union Depot Company. The depot was used by the KJRY as the base for their tourist train operations, and its trolley rides across the Mississippi into Illinois. Pioneer Railcorp acquired the Keokuk Junction Railway's assets in 1996.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0981
The city is named after the Sauk chief Keokuk, who is thought to be buried in the communities Rand Park. In 1853, Keokuk was one of the centers for outfitting Mormon pioneers for their journey west; more than 2,000 Mormons passed through the city. Keokuk was the longtime home of Orion Clemens, brother of Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain. Samuel's visits to his brother's home led him to write of the beauty of Keokuk and southeastern Iowa in Life on the Mississippi.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0982
The village became known as Keokuk shortly after the Blackhawk War in 1832. Keokuk was incorporated on December 13, 1847.
Kevin E. Schmidt
THE GREAT RIVER-0983
Looking from the Red Wing Public Access East along the Des Moines River to the Mississippi. The southern most area of Iowa is the city of Keokuk. At one time, because of its position at the foot of the lower rapids of the Mississippi, Keokuk was known as the Gate City. During the American Civil War, Keokuk became an embarking point for Union troops heading to fight in southern battles. Injured soldiers were returned to Keokuk for treatment, so several hospitals were established. A national cemetery was designated for those who did not survive. After the war was over, Keokuk continued its expansion. A medical college was founded, along with a major-league baseball team, the Keokuk Westerns, in 1875.
Kevin E. Schmidt
