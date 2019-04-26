OLIVIA DOROTHY SNAPSHOT

Hometown: Grew up in Urbana, Illinois

Education: Master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Illinois

Previous jobs: Worked on environmental, river and water issues for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the offices of Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and Lt. Gov. Sheila Simons.

Left the political realm for nonprofits, working for the Prairie River Network, the Izaak Walton League and, since 2015, for American Rivers.

Family: Married to Damon Gray, a math teacher at United Township High School, whom she met at a dance class. They have two children, David, 2, and Genevieve, 10 weeks.

Hobbies: In addition to being outside, she loves to knit.

Goals: To introduce their children to the outdoors. This year she and Damon are going to visit Indiana Dunes National Park, and expect that they will be visiting Mammoth Cave in Kentucky before long. They also want to plant oaks and hickories in their backyard ravine.

Favorite area rivers for paddling: In addition to the Vermillion from childhood, Dorothy notes the Current River in Missouri. "And the Rock River here locally has some pretty awesome water trails to explore."