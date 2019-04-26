{{featured_button_text}}
Eddy award winner Olivia Dorothy's job is to advocate for, and help bring about, conservation goals in the stretch of the Mississippi from its Minnesota headwaters down to Cairo, Illinois. This is the Great River Bridge in Gulfport, Illinois.

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Olivia Dorothy comes by her feisty spirit naturally.

Her dad was an environmental lawyer for the state of Illinois, her mom was an avowed feminist, and their friends were activists. "We were not brought up to be polite," Dorothy said, referring to herself and her two brothers.

As for her interest in nature and rivers in particular, that came naturally too, as her parents took her paddling with their friends on the Middle Fork of the Vermillion River near Danville.

Even as a child, Dorothy realized that the Vermillion was somehow prettier than others she'd seen. It had trees on its banks and the water was clear. She asked her parents why. That's when she learned that her parents' friends were the very people who had secured the river's designation as "wild and scenic," protecting it from damming and development.

As an adult, Dorothy, 33, has followed her heart in working for rivers; she currently is associate director for Mississippi River management for American Rivers, a nonprofit environmental group founded in 1973 with a goal of protecting and restoring rivers.

For her work, Dorthy was chosen as one of eight people or organizations to receive an Eddy Award this year from River Action Inc., a Davenport nonprofit that promotes the Mississippi River and surrounding communities. Eddy Awards celebrate those who have gone against the current, as in an eddy, to achieve excellence on the river.

They were presented Friday night during the group's 17th annual fundraiser at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

Citing Dorothy's efforts in the category of stewardship, River Action executive director Kathy Wine said that "if there is a woman perfectly suited to our times, someone who seemingly embodies all the principles and preoccupations pervading river revival, it might well be Olivia Dorothy.

"She has stood in front of powerful audiences and urged them to action," Wine said. "In all meetings, we note that Olivia always seems to know the most influential river person."

Dorothy's job is to advocate for, and help bring about, conservation goals in the stretch of the Mississippi from its Minnesota headwaters down to Cairo, Illinois.

She works with such organizations as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, making it her business to know what they're up to, then ensuring that American Rivers' viewpoint is heard and taken into account.

Her work requires her to read dry engineering studies and legislative proposals, sit through hours of public forums on policy and spend a lot of time in a car or airplane, getting to these places.

Her guiding principle through all of this is to consider "what is best for the river and go from there," she said on recent day in her East Moline home, her newborn daughter sleeping on her chest in a cloth sling.

To do what's best for the river, Dorothy takes science and applies it to law. That is, "how do you make better regulations based on emerging science and new science?" she said.

A prime example of this was American Rivers' recent listing of the Upper Mississippi as one of the 10 "most endangered" rivers in the United States because of increased flooding and because of illegal raising of levees that it says has intensified flooding downstream.

While the people building the levees were just trying to protect themselves, American Rivers' stance is that the country can no longer rely on bigger and higher floodwalls as a means of flood protection.

Instead, there needs to be a mindset shift that promotes natural and nature-based solutions, such as wetland and floodplain restoration and levee setbacks, the organization states.

Another example of her work in the regulatory vein is that she wrote the language of the Water Resources Development Act that was passed by Congress last year. This legislation creates a new river restoration program that clarifies what the Corps can do with old infrastructure. If there is dam, for example, that is no longer being used, they can remove it, do ecosystem restoration and turn it over to another entity to manage. In other words, the Corps can "take out what they put in," she said. "This clears a ton of hurdles."

As the mother of two young children, Dorothy has had conversations with herself about how much time away from home her job requires. "But the flip side of that is that I'm working to make the world a better place for my kids."

And, yes, she does have hope for the future.

But it will require work and political will to address pressing problems.

"You don't save the river by being on the river," she said. "You save the river by sitting in conference rooms with no light and by sitting at home staring at a computer. That's what it takes to save a river. And a lot of windshield time."

When Dorothy was little and people asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, she told them she wanted to be an environmentalist.

"My parents didn't tell me that wasn't a job," she laughed.

But she has made it one. She learned early on that "people have to work to protect the environment ... In this world, it doesn't happen automatically."

