Chris Berglund, of Davenport, rides with his son on the bike path in Davenport's Heritage Park during the 2018 Ride the River event on Father's Day. Because of flooding, this year's Ride the River will take a different route.
Despite record flooding on the Mississippi River and water that has yet to go back into its banks, the 35th annual Father's Day bike ride sponsored by River Action Inc. will go on as scheduled with an altered route using streets and trails that are open.
With 12 days left before the June 16 ride, River Action director Kathy Wine announced on Tuesday a new route, coordinated with Quad-City police departments, plus several bonuses.
The first bonus is that the ride will stop at the new Hyatt Hotel in East Moline where the entire top floor of the building has been rented for a birthday celebration. Free cake and ice cream and unparalleled views of the river will be featured.
Second is that adults signing up through Sunday will get the 1985 price of $5. After that, it's $15.
Yes, River Action had more side attractions planned before the flood, but Wine said she wants to stress the positive. River Action is dedicated to the river, and the ride provides "a look at the river in all different situations," she said.
And although some of the dedicated trails are still inaccessible because of flooding, when the ride debuted 35 years ago, it used mostly streets because there was only about two miles of trail in existence, located along Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, she said.
All proceeds from this year's ride will go toward River Action's "First Bridge" project that envisions a pedestrian bridge over East River Drive/U.S. 67, connecting the riverfront trail to the new Y that will be built on the former W.G. Block property along 4th Street, north of the Quad-City Times.
The entire route of this year's Ride the River is about 16 miles long, but riders can do whatever portions they want. Generally, about 1,000 people participate, Wine said.
Here's how this year's event will unfold:
• Registration will be from 6:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 16, at the Scott County Y, 606 W. 2nd St., the same as other years.
• Then, instead of using the Mississippi River recreational trail that is under water, participants will bike down 2nd Street, crossing the river on the Government Bridge to Arsenal Island.
• Participants will ride the entire length of the island, exiting on the ramp into Moline where they will bike up to the Celebration Belle riverboat. There they can take a half-hour cruise at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. for a close-up look at the Interstate 74 bridge construction.
This portion of the ride is in lieu of biking to Bettendorf's Leach Park on the riverfront trail and having bikes ferried over to Moline on the Celebration Belle. High water in Leach Park makes it unsafe to use the barge, and the boat can't handle all of them, Wine said.
While participants are riding the Celebration Belle to see bridge construction, their bikes will be corralled in a secure area, Wine said.
• Next, bikers will proceed to the 9th floor River Room of the Hyatt, with cake compliments of Hy-Vee and ice cream compliments of River Cities Rotary. The Rotary also will provide a reading activity for children.
• Riders will then retrace their route to Arsenal Island where they will continue to Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park for lawn games and food and drinks.
• The last leg will be over the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge and back to the Y.
The route will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with bike repair services along the way.
In addition to Sunday registration, sign-up also will be open 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, with packet pickup and helmet sales. All riders will receive a free Ride the River reusable water bottle compliments of the Davenport Noon Kiwanis Club.
Lee Marbach of Bettendorf rides his fat-tire bike towing daughter, Lisa, 3, as Kelsey, 5, and wife, Julia, follow behind while approaching Government Bridge in Davenport on Sunday during Ride the River, the 33rd annual bi-state tour of the Quad-Cities along the riverfront trails.
Frank and Diane Kelly of Muscatine ride their tandem bike at the Rowing Club in Moline on Sunday. The two have participated in Ride the River for 24 years and adopted the use of the tandem bike after an accident made cycling difficult for Diane.
Jill and son, Ethan Dykstra, 9, of Waconia, Minnesota, play a game of croquet while taking a break at one of the Ride the River stops at the Rowing Club in Moline.
A cyclist crosses a replica bridge, modeled after the first area railroad bridge built in 1856, in Davenport.
Cyclists cross the Government Bridge in Davenport on Sunday as part of the Ride the River tour.
Christy McNeal and daughter Kate, 11, of Hudson sit on a dock at the Rowing Club in Moline.
Nat, 10, rear, and Toby Augspurger, 8, of Davenport have a tug-of-war battle at the Rowing Club in Moline.
Grace Schmidt, 8, of Port Byron rides with Jen and Mic Penry of Taylor Ridge across the Government Bridge in Davenport.
Cyclists stop for food and drink at Don Monico's at the Rowing Club in Moline.
Signs mark the bike route as well as a Ride the River stop at the Rowing Club in Moline.
Frank and Diane Kelly of Muscatine ride their tandem bike at the Rowing Club in Moline on Sunday. The two have participated in Ride the River for 24 years and adopted the use of the tandem bike after an accident made cycling difficult for Diane.
Cyclists biking the Ride the River event stop for a chat in the Quad-City Times parking lot in Davenport on Sunday.
Cyclists take the bike ramp up to the Government Bridge in Davenport.
Mike Augspurger of Davenport takes part in a tug-of-war at the Rowing Club in Moline on Sunday.
A family of cyclists waits for an opening before crossing the Government Bridge in Davenport on Sunday.
Croquet balls and clubs are seen at the Rowing Club in Moline.
Cyclists pass over a replica of the area's first railroad bridge.