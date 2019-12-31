You are the owner of this article.
River Action seeks Eddy Award nominations

New Year's Day ride

The area of the Hennepin Canal, right, and the Rock River, left, is one of the prettiest sights in the Quad-Cities. Blackhawk Township received an Eddy Award for stewardship for help in cleaning up and improving the area.

 Andy Abeyta

River Action Inc., Davenport, is seeking nominations for its 21st annual Eddy Awards, which are awards given to people who have done outstanding work on the Mississippi River, its riverfront or tributaries in one of six categories.

 The awards are called Eddy because an eddy is defined as a body of water that moves against the current or as a departure from the main current of thought or life.

The categories are education (innovations, programs, curriculum), design (renovation, new buildings, livability), river activity (recreation, relaxation), arts (performance, written word, fine arts), stewardship (environmental enhancement of the river), and revitalization (commerce, business, industry).

The deadline is Jan. 25. 

For questions, call River Action at 563-322-2969.

Past winners can be viewed online at River Action’s website, www.riveraction.org.

