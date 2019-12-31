River Action seeks Eddy Award nominations

River Action Inc., Davenport, is seeking nominations for its 21st annual Eddy Awards, which are awards given to people who have done outstanding work on the Mississippi River, its riverfront or tributaries in one of six categories.

The awards are called Eddy because an eddy is defined as a body of water that moves against the current or as a departure from the main current of thought or life.

The categories are education (innovations, programs, curriculum), design (renovation, new buildings, livability), river activity (recreation, relaxation), arts (performance, written word, fine arts), stewardship (environmental enhancement of the river), and revitalization (commerce, business, industry).

The deadline is Jan. 25.

For questions, call River Action at 563-322-2969.

Past winners can be viewed online at River Action’s website, www.riveraction.org.

