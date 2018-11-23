River Action Inc., a Davenport-based nonprofit environmental organization, is seeking nominations for its 20th Annual Eddy Awards that recognize people for best work on the Mississippi River, its tributaries and the riverfront.
Awards are presented in six categories: education (innovations, program, curriculum), design (renovation, new buildings, livability), river activity (recreation, relaxation), arts (performance, written word, fine arts), stewardship (environmental enhancement of the river), and revitalization (commerce, business, industry).
The word "eddy" is a noun meaning to move against the current or a departure from the main current of thought or life.
Eddy Awards, then, recognize individuals, organizations, corporations, schools, groups, and governments that went against the current to get things done and accomplished outstanding river activity or development — well designed and environmentally responsible.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 21. Forms are available by visiting riveraction.org, or by sending an email to riveraction@riveraction.org.
Nominations should include the following information:category, nominee name, contact information (phone number) and why your nominee deserves an award.
River Action will announce the winners at Fish & Fire, the annual Friendraiser/Fundraiser and Earth Day celebration to be held April 26 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.
For more information contact River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, 563-322 2969, riveraction.org.
Past winners can be viewed online at riveraction.org.