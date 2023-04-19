River Action is partnering with Visit Quad Cities, Bally's Quad Cities and the Quad-City Times to present the 17th Henry Farnam Dinner on Thursday at Bally's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island.

Each year the dinner celebrates significant historical events, people and places in the Quad-Cities, especially as they relate to broader regional and national events. Named in honor of Henry Farnam, the principal builder of the Chicago and Rock Island Railroad, this year will feature, "From Low Speed to High Speed: The 1856 Mississippi River Rail Bridge and the Future of High Speed Rail in the Midwest."

The 1856 bridge was the first to connect the east with the Mississippi River.

William Ashton, founder of Ashton Engineering, will speak on the design and engineering of the 1856 railroad bridge from Rock Island to Davenport. And Richard Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance, will speak on efforts to integrate rail and transit networks connected by 200 plus mph high-speed lines.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature displays, a cash bar, a raffle, dinner and the program.

Tickets are $50 a person or $450 for a table of 10. To register, visit www.riveraction.org/henryfarnamdinner. For more information, call 563-322-2969.