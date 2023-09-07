River Action will host the annual Taming of the Slough adventure triathlon later this month.
The event starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Bass Street YMCA, foot of 17th Street, Moline.
Participants can paddle, mountain bike and run their way to the top during this year's event which will take place in downtown Moline. The route will go through the Sylvan Slough by kayak or canoe, then through single track mountain bike trails on Sylvan Island and finish with a run up to and around the oculus on the pedestrian path of the I-74 bridge.
In addition to individual competition, there will be team and corporate challenge awards.
Packet pickup is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Bent River Brewing Company.
Online registration is available at www.riveraction.org/Taming.
River Action will hold Tune Up for Taming practices where the traditional race course will be open on Thursdays leading up to the race.
