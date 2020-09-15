River Action's new signs tell Quad-Cities history

Moline said that because the location is significant in so many ways, early discussions about what the new signs should say determined "we have to tell that story."

As a result, panels explain that this area was home to Native Americans as well as the site of an early U.S. military fort that led the way to European settlement. It is also the location of Lock & Dam 15, with the largest roller dam in the world, and of a unique swing-span bridge, designed by Ralph Modjeski, a noted bridge designer.

Also featured are animals of the area, including eagles who have a panel all their own.

Beth Darnell, of DMW Design, the Davenport company that made the signs, said she hopes that people stop by and learn "a thing or two that they didn't know when they came here."

Research help for the text came from Black Hawk State Historic Site, various departments on the Arsenal and biologists.

In the future, River Action expects to create another sign dedicated to Fort Armstrong, the military fort that was established in 1816, and position it next to replica block house, Moline said.

