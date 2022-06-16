 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YELLOWSTONE PARK

River Action's Ride and Seek Scavenger Hunt is back

Ride and Seek

River Action's Ride and Seek bike ride/scavenger hunt along the Mississippi River returns this year.

 FILE PHOTO

River Action’s Ride and Seek, a riverfront scavenger hunt, has returned this June.

During this touch-free, outdoor scavenger hunt, participants can compete as an individual or with a team. The registration packet includes a route map, clue sheet, face mask, T-shirt, kids' bingo card and chalk for adding some pictures or positive messages to the trails. Clues include historic facts, people and landmarks. Registrants can choose the day and time of day for rides.

Players who solve the most clues this month will be entered to win prizes and kids who complete the bingo card will earn a free ice cream cone.

The event costs $20 per family. For more information or to register, visit riveraction.org/RidetheRiver.

