River Bend Foodbank

The food bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Quad-Cities and surrounding communities, serving eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Its mission: "To lead the community-wide effort to end hunger in Iowa and Illinois."

The food bank has partnerships with 300 agencies as well as mobile pantries, senior pantries, school pantries and backpack programs.

For more information, go to www.riverbendfoodbank.org.