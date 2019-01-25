River Bend Foodbank provided a meaty statistic for the Quad-City community to chew on Friday: In 2018, the agency distributed 15,118,295 meals. That means the agency is “only” 6 million shy of its goal to triple its distribution by 2025.
“Congratulations to everyone in the entire community for distributing twice as many meals as just four years ago,” said Michael Miller, president and CEO of River Bend, at a news conference.
“There are so many people to thank – a very dedicated board and staff, thousands of volunteers, food and financial donors, and hundreds of partner agencies," he said. "We celebrate reaching this milestone, then press on toward the goal of tripling meal distribution by 2025, because that is what it will take to end hunger in our communities.”
The choreography took almost as long as the briefing. Miller wrangled staff members, donors and partners to hold up signs depicting the number of meals distributed in 2018.
"This number is all good news," Miller said. "It in no way means there is more need than there was back in 2014. It means that, together with the community, we are meeting much more of the need."
"We were set to triple in 10 years. I don’t think any of us envisioned doubling in four,” he said. "There are so many people in the community getting behind this cause. It wouldn’t happen without any of them."
Partner agencies continue to be important, he said. “Everything has just exploded in a groundswell of support.”
Here’s a look at the last four years:
- 2014: 7.3 million meals were distributed in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
- 2015: The River Bend Board of Directors set a strategic goal to triple that distribution over the next 10 years.
- 2017: More than 13.4 million means were distributed
- 2018: 15,118,295 meals were distributed.
In the counties River Bend serves, Miller said, 120,930 people are missing 20.7 million meals. This equates to 1 in 8 people and 1 in 5 children.
Through March, River Bend will continue to offer surplus milk and pork in what is part of the trade mitigation program the United States Department of Agriculture supports.