In hopes of ending childhood hunger in the Quad-City region, River Bend Foodbank is planning its inaugural Women Fighting Hunger event for March 28.
More than 500 women leaders are expected to attend the fundraising initiative. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport.
Women Fighting Hunger will feature a keynote address by Nataly Kogan, CEO and founder of Happier Inc., and author of "Happier Now: How to Stop Chasing Perfection and Embrace Everyday Moments."
The cost is $45 for individuals, or $400 for an advance table of 10. All proceeds will support programming and initiatives that feed hungry children.
"One in five children in our community suffer from hunger today. These children are our future, yet they’re coming to school hungry, making it nearly impossible to learn," said Nancy Renkes, River Bend vice president and chief partnerships officer. "We’ve set a big goal to put an end to childhood hunger, and we’re counting on regional women leaders to help us accomplish this."
The event also will feature a volunteer hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. during which participants can assist with River Bend’s Backpack Program. The program supplies more than 3,000 backpacks of food each week throughout the school year to students in need in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The Davenport-based River Bend is the region's largest hunger relief organization, distributing more than 13.4 million meals in 2017.
For more information or to register for the 2019 Women Fighting Hunger event, visit riverbendfoodbank.org/women-fighting-hunger.