River Bend Foodbank Southpark Food Pantry

What: River Bend Foodbank Food Pantry

Where: SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline. Located inside the mall's east entrance near Von Maur and near the Metro bus stop at SouthPark.

When: The pantry will be open three days initially. Hours are: Saturday, 9-11 a.m.; Tuesday, 4–7 p.m.; and Wednesday, 9:30–11:30 a.m.