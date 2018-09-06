In observance of Hunger Action Day, River Bend Foodbank will host various events in the Quad-Cities to help others take action to end hunger.
On Thursday, Sept. 13, a River Bend's mobile food pantry will be at John Deere Harvester Works, 1100 13th Ave., East Moline. It begins at 10 a.m.
Volunteers from Wells Fargo will be at the west Davenport foodbank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sort food, pack backpacks and perform other duties.
That evening, River Bend will host its 3rd Annual Wine & Dine for a Cause fundraiser at the J Bar/Holiday Inn & Suites, 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., is sold-out.
Across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, more than 120,000 people — including one in five children — struggle with hunger and may not know where they'll find their next meal, said Michael Miller, the foodbank's CEO. "A child sitting in school who does not know where dinner is coming from has such a harder time paying any attention to what the teacher has to say, succeeding in school, and growing up to be a productive member of society, through no fault of their own."
Throughout the Hunger Action Month campaign, an additional 14 Mobile Food Pantries will be set up throughout River Bend's 23-county service area.
For more information and other ways to get involved locally in Hunger Action Month, visit riverbendfoodbank.org or HungerActionMonth.org.