The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues its march downward.

This year, the floodwaters are receding "on the faster side," said Matt Wilson, National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist.

In the Quad-Cities, the National Weather Service expects the river to return below major flood stage of 18 feet on May 11 or 12.

Major flood stage is a level at which river water creates a hazard for people or property. Below that river level, Davenport typically begins dismantling its temporary flood barriers and reopening roads.

Some rain is forecasted for next week in the area — about half an inch Sunday and possibly Wednesday. But it is not expected to impact flooding, Wilson said.

Upstream, Camanche is expected to get below major flood stage late Sunday and LeClaire by May 9.

Muscatine, although it is downstream of the Quad-Cities, has a higher threshold for major flood stage (20 feet), and is expected to fall below that measure on May 9.

To stay or to go?

It's a question many who live along the riverfront have long wrestled with.

Robert Appleby is one of those residents, as he has lived along the river since 1994. On Tuesday, he said he was spending his eighth night in his vehicle. The Mississippi River surrounded and got inside his Davenport home, which already perches 9 1/2 feet off the ground.

"I haven't been there for a couple of days, but I just opened all the doors and windows and let it do what it has to do," Appleby said Tuesday.

He and his wife took over the residence from her parents as they aged, Appleby said.

"They asked me if I wanted to take over and I did," Appleby said. "I love the river and I love the outdoors and everything, do a lot of fishing."

In 2019, when the river reached a record 22.7 feet measured at the Rock Island gauge, Appleby said they had 17 inches of water in their home.

"I replaced everything in there and put my plug-ins 4 feet high," Appleby said.

On Monday, the river crested at 21.45 feet, just four years after the record flood.

"It wouldn't be so bad if it was every 10 years or so," Appleby said. "But this?

"It's tough down here, that's for sure. I'm a river rat. So, I was young for it, I loved it and it didn't really bother me. But, you know, I'm getting up there in age. Now, it's starting to get a little tough."

His wife is battling breast cancer, a challenge compounded by the flood's impact. Appleby said she wanted to move after the 2019 flood, but they settled on staying and remodeling the house. Depending on how bad the damage is when the floodwaters recede, 2023 may be the final straw.

Appleby said he'd like to stay, or at least keep the home as a spring or summer place, but he's not sure yet.

"Just depends on what happens after the water recedes," Appleby said.

The American Red Cross has handed out well over 1,000 meals since the flood began and has set up two shelters for people impacted by the flood to stay at.

In what once was a Select Specialty Hospital on Kimberly Road, five people were staying at a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross on Tuesday.

Rob West, a veteran Red Cross volunteer who lives in Davenport, was working the overnight shift Tuesday night. He goes anywhere Red Cross sends him (he was last in Southern California as the state wrestled with flash flooding) but this week, he's home.

He first started volunteering for the Red Cross in 1990 during a different flood. Then, sudden, heavy downpours swelled Duck Creek, flooding homes and businesses in Davenport and Bettendorf.

"Doing this, if I can try and make their life a little bit more feasible for them, if I could put a smile on somebody's face, I've done my job," West said. "A cup of coffee, a hot meal, a place to stay. That's what it's all about."

No formal evacuation orders have been issued, but MidAmerican Energy has shut off gas service to 140 customers during the flood. Those shutoffs affected residents in portions of Davenport, including South Concord Street, and a "small number" in the downtown area, according to a MidAmerican spokesperson. The number also includes customers in LeClaire, Scott County and Princeton, Montpelier, and Buffalo in Iowa and Campbell's Island and Andalusia in Illinois.

Last week, "a very small number of customers requested" MidAmerican temporarily disconnect electric service as a safety precaution.

Miller-Meeks visits Davenport

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who represents southeast Iowa in Congress, posted on Twitter that she met with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and City Administrator Corri Spiegel on Wednesday to discuss the flood.

Moline expects continued River Drive closures

River Drive in Moline from Western Illinois University to the East Moline border is expected to be closed for another two weeks, Municipal Services General Manager Rodd Schick told council members Tuesday. University Drive behind WIU remains open.

Schick said they also were pumping floodwaters down around Bridgepoint 485, the former KONE site, since it is a low area and a few storm sewer systems converge in that area.

“We are pumping that to keep the building dry because that’s obviously an asset the city owns,” he said.

The city also reached out to the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency office for additional pumps and received some from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Clean-up will take some time once the water recedes, Schick said, reminding people to be patient as they continue to do everything they can.

Grace Kinnicutt contributed to this report.

