The crest now is expected Monday in the Quad-Cities and should remain below 22 feet, according to the latest forecast.

Floodwaters are expected to reach a level between 21.3 feet and 21.9 feet the first day of May at the Rock Island gauge before starting to recede, said National Weather Service hydrologist Matt Wilson.

In a change from Tuesday's forecast, Wilson said, the NWS no longer forecasts the Mississippi River to continue rising after May 1 at Rock Island. He said it would likely take a week to 10 days for the river to recede from the crest below major flood stage of 18 feet.

Unusual flood conditions this year have made it challenging to pinpoint the exact timing and height of the river's crest, he said, even as the peak level is bearing down.

"It is a unique flood just in that it is almost purely a snowmelt flood," Wilson said. "So, we have the big snowmelts up north, and we haven't really added a lot of rain. Our tributaries down here really aren't full like they normally would be for major flooding."

Those tributaries, including the Rock and Wapsipinicon rivers, remain below flood stage, which Wilson said may hasten the receding floodwaters.

Rock River at Moline Wednesday: River stage 10.6 feet, just below the 11-foot action stage.

Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt Wednesday: 7.78 feet, more than two feet below action stage of 10 feet. By Saturday, it'll rise about a foot, the National Weather Service forecasts.