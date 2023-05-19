River Drive and Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline has fully reopen to traffic.

Restrooms along Ben Butterworth Parkway also are reopen. Moline's Park and Recreation Department is urging pedestrians to be aware of crews working in the area as cleanup and repairs continue throughout the upcoming weeks.

River Drive was closed from 23rd Street to 55th Street for the past month due to floodwaters encroaching on the roadway. For about the past week or so, the city has been cleaning the road and pedestrian path, clearing debris and slit, and inspecting the road for any damage.

In downtown Davenport, a portion of River Drive remains closed as the city continues to repair a sinkhole on Brady Street and River Drive. River Drive remains closed between Division and Gaines Streets, and Harrison to 3rd Street on the east.

